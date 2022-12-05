Read full article on original website
Boosie Badazz Praises R. Kelly’s New Album, “I Admit It”
Boosie labeled R. Kelly “the best to ever do it” after hearing “I Admit It” on Friday. Boosie Badazz praised R. Kelly on social media, Friday, after his album, I Admit It, was released without warning. Additionally, Boosie called for the disgraced singer’s freedom as he serves his 30-year prison sentence.
Bun B & Statik Selektah Release “Trillstatik 2”
Two hip-hop heavy-hitters from different scenes have joined forces once again. Bun B and Statik Selektah have teamed up for their latest collaborative project, Trillstatik 2. Along with Bun’s Houston drawl and charisma and Statik’s classy East Coast production, there’s a host of amazing features. Some have returned from their first album together, like Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA, Haile Supreme, Termanology, and Paul Wall. Also, there are new exciting names like Boldy James, Dave East, Styles P, 38 Spesh, and Papoose.
SZA Sends Out An “SOS” On Our Weekly “R&B Season” Playlist
The TDE songstress connected with Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and more on her new album. Last Sunday’s R&B Season playlist update was all about Emotional Oranges and their “Let Me Go” single. This weekend, we’re letting SZA send out an SOS on our weekly roundup of new tracks.
Boldy James & Cuns Mark Their “Foot Prints”
As one of the premier lyricists working today, this Detroit MC’s prolific output makes his Wednesday drops just as fresh as all the new Friday releases. Boldy James released a new single this week with Italian producer Cuns titled “Foot Prints.” The smooth boom-bap track is the lead single off their upcoming collaborative album, Be That As It May. Moreover, the album drops on December 14th. Moreover, it follows the rapper’s last 2022 project, Mr. Ten08 with producer Futurewave.
Fedd The God Connects With Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods For “3Peat” EP
Representing for Taylor Gang among this weekend’s slew of new releases is Fedd The God. The recording artist shared his 3Peat EP on Friday (December 9), complete with three appearances from Chevy Wood and Wiz Khalifa. Additionally, the latter rapper also assists with the project’s opening title, “Ludic.”
Uncle Luke Corrects Fat Joe After Rapper Says He Put On Pitbull & Trick Daddy
Fat Joe claims he put on the two Florida icons before they were famous, but Uncle Luke says he’s the one who first discovered them. Fat Joe is known for his captivating stories about Hip Hop history, but Uncle Luke stepped in with a slight correction. Earlier this year, Fat Joe appeared on the My Expert Opinion podcast and revisited some of the culture’s moments. During the chat, Joe stated he “put on” Trick Daddy and Pitbull, helping the two rappers get signed. However, Luther Campbell shared the clip of the interview and said he was the one who discovered those artists.
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Safaree Samuels Says Bodyguard “Body Slammed” Disrespectful Woman
He claims the stranger approached him while he was out with his kids. When the conversation got tense, things took a turn. A woman who had a tense exchange with Safaree Samuels got more than she bargained for. The Love & Hip Hop star shared a story online of an interaction with a woman who approached him while he was out and about with his children. Samuels and ex-wife Erica Mena’s tense split was displayed for television and social media audiences. There have been passionate reactions from the public, but Samuels was surprised someone would come up to him in public.
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback Snapshot
Additionally, social media users have pointed out that the hair dresser in the image resembles Chloe Bailey. Beyoncé has made a tradition of wishing her fellow celebrities a happy birthday by sharing their childhood photos on social media. In the past, stars like Lizzo have been left amazed by celebratory greetings from the Lemonade hitmaker. Somehow, she surprisingly seems to mysteriously conjure up the snapshots out of thin air.
R. Kelly’s “I Admit It” Removed From Streaming Services
R. Kelly’s bootleg album, “I Admit It,” has been removed from streaming services. Spotify and Apple Music have pulled R. Kelly’s new album, I Admit It, from their respective platforms. The disgraced singer’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, says he wasn’t involved in the project’s release.
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West
The Philly rapper implied that he’s too busy with charitable work, being with his loved ones, and staying focused to get caught up in Kanye’s antics. With Ye throwing shots and shots left and right, at least a few people caught in the crossfire are bound to respond. Meek Mill recently responded to Kanye West’s jabs at him during a recent appearance on the platform Clubhouse. Amid many other users and commentators, the Chicago rapper couldn’t stop laughing at Meek criticizing him. The Philly rapper spoke out against Kanye using a “White Lives Matter” shirt, to which Ye could only laugh.
Ye & Wack 100 Diss Meek Mill On Clubhouse: “I’m Literally In Tears”
The Yeezy founder was cracking up at the thought of being checked by the Philly native. Ye has once again gotten the boot from various social media platforms. However, the 45-year-old isn’t letting that stop him from making sure the world hears his thoughts. Most recently, he joined Wack 100 over on Clubhouse, at which time the two industry heads shared a laugh about Meek Mill.
Ransom, Lloyd Banks & V Don Unleash “Short Notice”
High-caliber MCs are still feeding hip-hop fans all the way to the end of the year. Ransom and V Don are the latest to announce new music, as they’ve linked with Lloyd Banks to release the single “Short Notice.” The track seemingly comes in anticipation of another collab between the New York rapper and producer. They’ve announced Chaos Is My Ladder, an upcoming project from the two set to release sometime this December. Moreover, it follows a streak of quality singles and collaborations, from his October track “Sinatra’s Demons” to “Band of Brothers” with Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh.
Eric Bellinger’s “BNB” Single Is Full Of Motivation For The Gym
Along with the new year comes the motivation to get back in the gym for many people. Eric Bellinger knows this, and he’s here to help his fans with a motivating new anthem called “BNB.”. The title stands for “brand new body,” and throughout the song, that’s just...
Kendrick Lamar Leaks From “To Pimp A Butterfly” Album Make Rounds Online
Kung-Fu Kenny is unfortunately no stranger to having his work fall victim to leaks. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers undeniably became one of the most successful albums released in 2022. Even with all the new tracks he provided his fans this year, though, the Compton native has still fallen victim to a leak.
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
Gucci Mane Shares 80-Song Album, “So Icy Boyz: The Finale”
Gucci Mane has delivered a colossal, 80-track album titled, So Icy Boyz: The Finale. The project clocks in at three hours and 51 minutes all-in-all. It boasts both new music and previously released work. Across the massive tracklist, Lil Baby, Jeremih, Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, Offset, Quavo, and more make...
Lil Durk’s New Single Finds Him “Hanging With Wolves”
Since sharing his 7220 album in the early half of 2022, Lil Durk has been making steady appearances. We’ve heard him on singles both alone and with other popular artists. Previously, he connected with Doodie Lo on “Did Shit To Me.” Later we saw him connect with Kanye West and Cardi B on “Hot Shit.”
Monaleo Gets Emotional On New Song, “Miss U Already” Featuring NoCap
We’ve seen countless artists tragically taken from us too soon throughout 2022. The pain certainly hasn’t been easy to endure. However, it has inspired other creatives to pay tribute to their fallen friends in beautiful ways. Most recently, Monaleo did just that on her “Miss U Already” single.
