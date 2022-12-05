HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists say the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease. The announcement on Sunday reinforced an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. Ken Hon is the scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. Hon says Mauna Loa’s eruption appears to be ramping down and that nearby Kilauea has now reached a “full pause." Its lava lake is stagnant and crusted over. Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO