ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs

The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Brunch with Santa at the Skunk and Goat

Christmas is still two weeks away, but families could get in the Christmas spirit at Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East by having Brunch with Santa Claus on Sunday. In addition to enjoying the Skunk and Goat's signature food and drinks, like chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes and Freeport sausage, families could enjoy live music and a visit from Santa while they ate.
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Habitat for Humanity Kicks off Holly Days Fundraiser

Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity has kicked off its Habitat Holly Days. People are invited to its ReStore location where various traditional Christmas displays are setup using products donated by ReStore and put together by their construction teams. All the proceeds will be used to help buy building materials for...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Final Day of Animals are Artist Sale at Erie Zoo

If you were looking for a unique gift this holiday season, the Erie Zoo had lots artwork for sale from some well-known artists. Saturday was the final day for their animals are the artist sale. This fundraiser has been going on for the past fifteen years. There were framed and...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Families Receive Christmas Gifts from Toys for Tots

Christmas arrived early for many families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Erie community. Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps. held their annual distribution day. People lined up as early as 7:45 in the morning to receive their gifts. All through the day, volunteers organized toys...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Toys for Tots Makes Last-Minute Push Before Holidays

Toys for Tots is making one last push in Erie before the holidays arrive in just a few weeks, with toys for infants and young teenagers in need. "We have two shortages right now," said Sgt. Michael Bajor, coordinator this year's Toys for Tots. "It's 0 to 1 year olds, boys and girls, and also 11 to 14 year old [boys and girls]."
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Fire Department Receives Donation For Smoke Alarms

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Fire Department has received a $2,000 dollar donation to purchase smoke detectors for the agency’s Fire Prevention Outreach Program. The donation was given to city hall by Rand Machine Products, a custom/contract manufacturing company located at 2072 Allen Street Extension...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst University Honors Members of Order of the Purple Heart

Mercyhurst University honored 40 area members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is awarded to veterans wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States. It was started as the Badge of Merit by George Washington in 1782, and is the oldest military award still given. No one sets out to earn the Purple Heart, but it speaks to their sacrifice and selfless service in the defense of our nation, foreign nations and fellow service members.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park

A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May

A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
LAKEWOOD, NY
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Suspect In Sinclairville Shooting Arrested

SINCLAIRVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old, killed following an altercation in Sinclairville earlier this year. Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in early...
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy