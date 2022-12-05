Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs
The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
erienewsnow.com
Brunch with Santa at the Skunk and Goat
Christmas is still two weeks away, but families could get in the Christmas spirit at Skunk and Goat Tavern in North East by having Brunch with Santa Claus on Sunday. In addition to enjoying the Skunk and Goat's signature food and drinks, like chicken and waffles, chocolate chip pancakes and Freeport sausage, families could enjoy live music and a visit from Santa while they ate.
erienewsnow.com
Habitat for Humanity Kicks off Holly Days Fundraiser
Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity has kicked off its Habitat Holly Days. People are invited to its ReStore location where various traditional Christmas displays are setup using products donated by ReStore and put together by their construction teams. All the proceeds will be used to help buy building materials for...
erienewsnow.com
Final Day of Animals are Artist Sale at Erie Zoo
If you were looking for a unique gift this holiday season, the Erie Zoo had lots artwork for sale from some well-known artists. Saturday was the final day for their animals are the artist sale. This fundraiser has been going on for the past fifteen years. There were framed and...
erienewsnow.com
Families Receive Christmas Gifts from Toys for Tots
Christmas arrived early for many families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Erie community. Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps. held their annual distribution day. People lined up as early as 7:45 in the morning to receive their gifts. All through the day, volunteers organized toys...
erienewsnow.com
Toys for Tots Makes Last-Minute Push Before Holidays
Toys for Tots is making one last push in Erie before the holidays arrive in just a few weeks, with toys for infants and young teenagers in need. "We have two shortages right now," said Sgt. Michael Bajor, coordinator this year's Toys for Tots. "It's 0 to 1 year olds, boys and girls, and also 11 to 14 year old [boys and girls]."
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Fire Department Receives Donation For Smoke Alarms
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Fire Department has received a $2,000 dollar donation to purchase smoke detectors for the agency’s Fire Prevention Outreach Program. The donation was given to city hall by Rand Machine Products, a custom/contract manufacturing company located at 2072 Allen Street Extension...
erienewsnow.com
Mercyhurst University Honors Members of Order of the Purple Heart
Mercyhurst University honored 40 area members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is awarded to veterans wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States. It was started as the Badge of Merit by George Washington in 1782, and is the oldest military award still given. No one sets out to earn the Purple Heart, but it speaks to their sacrifice and selfless service in the defense of our nation, foreign nations and fellow service members.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stuffing Six-Pack of Toilet Paper Under Shirt, Running Out of Store
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of stuffing a six-pack of toilet paper under his shirt and running out of a local market. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Rodgers in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on December 6.
erienewsnow.com
7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park
A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May
A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
explore venango
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Driver, Infant Escape Injuries in Collision With Deer
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. A 32-year-old Pleasantville woman was traveling northbound on State Route 36 near Jamison Run Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, on December 7, 2022, when a deer entered the roadway from the east side of the road.
erienewsnow.com
Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
erienewsnow.com
Suspect In Sinclairville Shooting Arrested
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old, killed following an altercation in Sinclairville earlier this year. Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in early...
explore venango
Venango County Man Wielding Samurai Sword Accused of Threatening to Kill Neighbors
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against William Donald Isenberg, 54, of Kennerdell, on Tuesday, December 6:. Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize,...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
