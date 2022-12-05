ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The shocking Ja Morant, Grizzlies stat that bodes well for Memphis stans

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are building off their breakout season last year with another stellar start to the 2022-23 campaign. Through their first 25 games, they’ve gone 16-9. That’s placed them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second-best record in the Western Conference and just half a game off from the top-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill scored the most chaotic TD after lucky fumble bounce and NFL fans were so confused

If you watch football for long enough, you start to think you’ve seen everything the sport has to offer. Thanks to the Miami Dolphins, you can check this one off the list. During Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins had yet to find themselves on the scoresheet, sitting down 10-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening minutes of the second quarter. With the Dolphins on their own 41-yard line and facing a second and three, Jeff Wilson Jr. received the handoff and got the yards for a first down. But then, disaster struck and Wilson fumbled the football in the middle of a pile of bodies.
Watch: Nuggets' Jamal Murray calls game vs. Trail Blazers

But Murray also scored 14 in the quarter, including the game-winner, which didn't leave Portland enough time to attempt a response. Nuggets-Blazers has quietly become one of the NBA's best rivalries. Portland defeated Denver in seven games in a ferocious second-round series in 2019, which featured a quadruple-overtime slugfest in Game 3. The Nuggets returned the favor in 2021, knocking out the Blazers in six games, despite Lillard scoring 55 in one game and averaging 34.3 points for the series. And in 2017, Portland aced Denver out of the eighth seed by one game, denying them the chance to be swept by the Warriors in the first round.
