Nine matches announced for AEW Dark: Elevation

Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, Kiera Hogan, and Prince Nana's Embassy are all scheduled for the show.

AEW

AEW has announced nine matches for Dark: Elevation.

Notable matches scheduled for the show include Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo, Madison Rayne vs. Emi Sakura, and Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico.

Nick Comoroto, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, Top Flight, Brian Cage, The Gates of Agony, and Kiera Hogan are all scheduled for this week's episode as well.

Monday's show was filmed on Wednesday, November 30, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs Monday beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time on YouTube. The advertised lineup for the show is as follows: