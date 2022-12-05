Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Related
Eastbound Lanes of I-80 Closed in Grundy County After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are currently closed on a stretch of highway through Grundy County after a crash involving multiple semi trucks on Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to Illinois State Police, all traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 105 following the crash. Traffic is...
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
Driver leaves scene after car is hit by Metra train by train
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Palatine Monday evening, but by the time first responders arrived, the car was nowhere to be found.Police said they were called to Brockway and Slade streets just before 7:30 p.m.They found debris littering the ground after a car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train – but the driver was gone.No one was hurt, but the accident caused major disruptions on the Metra line.A day after the accident, police in Palatine were looking for the driver who left. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep.
WSPY NEWS
Adult and children hurt in Fox Township Crash
An adult and some children were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Route 71, south of Millbrook, Tuesday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about quarter after nine. The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from Newark, was taken to...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage firefighter training came just in time for severe crash
When a fatal six-vehicle crash happened in Portage last month, firefighters were quickly forced to put their training into practice. Portage Fire Chief Randy Wilkening says his firefighters had just completed an extrication class with Precision Towing, when they were called to the wreck at Willowcreek and Lute on November 8.
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
Driver flees the scene after being hit by Palatine Metra train: Police
An inbound Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest Line hit a vehicle near Brockway and Slade streets in Palatine. When first responders arrived, they found debris littering the ground, but the driver and vehicle were nowhere to be found.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
2 Dead, 4 hurt In LaGrange Road crash
Two people were killed and four more injured in a traffic crash Sunday afternoon on LaGrange Road in unincorporated Palos Park. Cook County Sheriff’s Police said a 56-year-old man died at the scene and a 54-year-old woman died of her injuries at an area hospital. Police said they responded...
Car crashes into Morton Grove Culver’s, 4 customers injured
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — A car crashed into a suburban Culver’s restaurant late Monday afternoon. According to police, a 2008 Toyota sedan was driving west on Dempster Street around 3:49 p.m. when it left the road and hit the building. Four customers inside of Culver’s were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The […]
Elmhurst homeowner says car crashed into his house
ELNHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- A homeowner was inside his in Elmhurst Monday house when a driver who was on a test drive crashed right into it. The BMW veered off the road Monday afternoon and right into a house in Elmhurst. It happened in the 700 block of Junior Terrace. Police said an employee from Win Auto Plaza was taking two people on a test drive when he lost control of the car and ran right into a garage.Bricks, insulation and other debris went flying and even the tire flew off the car. The homeowner said he wasn't far. "Just sitting in my office working. (I) heard a loud crash (and the) corner of the house was blown out," said resident Eric Bowgren. "So, I think somebody lost control of their car and drove into our house. About ten feet in front of me."No one in the home was hurt. Police arrested the 18-year-old driver and charged him with reckless driving, improper lane use and disobeying traffic signals.
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
Robber targets women in north lakefront neighborhoods, drives off in U-Haul truck
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robberies have always happened more often than Chicagoans would like, but it's rare to have a string of them quite like the city experienced this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Wednesday, this latest spree of crimes has targeted women and their credit cards – and in all three instances, the robbers' getaway vehicle was a rented U-Haul truck.These robberies happened three times of two days - Monday to Tuesday. Two of the robberies happened in broad daylight – and that getaway vehicle certainly did not blend in with its surroundings.The first robbery happened at 11:30 a.m....
Body found in Fox River ID'd as missing Algonquin woman, Carpentersville Police Department says
She was last seen walking away from a Jewel store on Sunday.
1 killed,1 injured in Chicago shooting in Chatham; gunfire struck CTA bus
A man was killed and a woman getting off a CTA bus was injured in a shooting on the South Side Wednesday.
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
Driver's apparent sneezing attack causes 3-car fatal crash in Northwest Indiana: Police
A man has died in a three-car crash that, according to police, was caused by a fellow driver’s sneezing. The chain reaction crash started on U.S. Highway 6 between State Road 149 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township, Indiana.
‘Sneezing fit’ causes deadly crash in Northwest Indiana
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A sneezing fit caused a deadly crash Friday in Northwest Indiana. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to Route 6, just east of State Road 149, on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. A 69-year-old Valparaiso man told police he was traveling westbound on Route...
wjol.com
Brandon Road Bridge is Closed to Traffic for Emergency Repairs
The Brandon Road Bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, is closed for emergency repairs. The closure is necessary to replace a mechanical component on the bridge that failed Saturday morning. IDOT is working to get all traffic detours signs in place. Please note that this detour is slightly different than previous ones, as the McDonough Street bridge is currently closed for construction. The evaluation of the necessary repairs is ongoing. A more definitive timeline for when the bridge can reopen will be announced later. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Missing Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside
An 83-year-old Berwyn man reported missing and endangered late last week was found dead in the rear area of a North Riverside car dealership around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6. Jose G. Arevalo, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had walked away from his residence near 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
Comments / 0