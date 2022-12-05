Read full article on original website
Related
JCPD: Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to cut victim with a knife
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to police. At around 3:19 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance where they found Brittany Fitzgerald allegedly chasing a person around a building, according to the release. The […]
Johnson City Press
Law enforcement interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, sheriff's official says
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff's spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake Monday morning report from band director Eddie Dalton, who according...
Johnson City Press
Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup
JONESVILLE – Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and county Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Forces.
Report: Cop accused of killing family used department-issued gun to kill himself
Austin Lee Edwards graduated from the VSP academy in January and resigned at the end of October where he then joined the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
Kingsport Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex. According to an official with the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting at Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments, in Kingsport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. One adult male was […]
orangeandbluepress.com
Co-Workers of California Cop Who Killed 3 Took Materials from His Property Before Official Search
The California cop who killed three people’s coworkers stole from his home before the official search. An eyewitness and The Times’ footage showed Austin Lee Edwards’ coworkers taking a sheriff’s truck and a black garbage bag from his property the night before the search. Edwards killed the mother and grandparents of a 15-year-old girl he “catfished” online.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
Police: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Virginia man has been arrested after a deadly shooting that occurred on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday, according to police. A release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department states Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, has been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious […]
BVPD: Shooting kills 1, hospitalizes another | Suspect still at large
UPDATE Dec. 9, 10:11 p.m.: The Bristol Virginia Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that happened on Harvey Lane in Bristol on Thursday. According to the release, Christopher D. Carter, 29, of Bristol, Virginia died due to his injuries. The other victim remains in critical condition. The suspect still remains unidentified, but […]
wvlt.tv
Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said they are “aware of this situation” after a group reportedly threatened several school shootings in the county. The office posted about the threats on social media. That post included a picture of someone’s phone with a...
Sullivan Heights teacher suspended without pay after alleged false stabbing report
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan Heights Middle School teacher accused of falsely reporting that he had been stabbed at the school has been suspended without pay, according to Director of Sullivan County Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Rafalowski confirmed to News Channel 11 on Friday that Harold Dalton, a band teacher who had been employed […]
supertalk929.com
One Of Two Victims Shot Overnight Dies From Injuries
According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
WATE
Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Cocke County
A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is ongoing Friday according to the sheriff’s office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Gary Ball, who is wanted on violation of parole. WATE Midday News. Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive …...
Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
The Vanished | David McAfee missing after his iPhone detected car crash that didn't appear to happen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a month since a beloved husband and father of three children disappeared. David McAfee was last seen on October 28, according to members of his family. "People don't just walk off the face of the Earth," said Melissa Gumm, his mother. "My son has...
Kingsport Times-News
Former SCSO deputy facing investigation found dead inside home
BLOUNTVILLE — A former deputy was found dead of a self- inflicted gunshot wound in his home on Monday after authorities began an investigation into his conduct, a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said the former officer’s name is being withheld at this time....
Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
Comments / 0