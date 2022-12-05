Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele After Today's Report
The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that all options are on the table for Tom Brady heading into the 2023 offseason. Brady, 45, retired last year, only to change his mind after about a month. Many assumed that the 2022 season would be his final one, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, that mindset has changed.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
NFL World Reacts To Al Michaels' Comment About Baker Mayfield
Al Michaels had quite a night for Thursday Night Football yesterday with a number of his calls and commentary going viral. But one closing remark he made about Baker Mayfield is still making waves. After Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a stunning comeback win over the Las Vegas...
What Marvin Harrison Jr Did After Losing Major Wide Receiver Award
On Thursday, Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt was recognized as the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner — topping Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson. Harrison Jr. appeared to take this loss to heart. Late last night, Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison posted a photo of...
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job
Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
Breaking: Mike Leach Hospitalized Sunday Afternoon
Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon. The Mississippi State head coach was taken to a local hospital by ambulance on Sunday afternoon, with the Bulldogs releasing an update. Mississippi State's athletic department released a statement on Sunday. "Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health...
Look: C.J. Stroud's Outfit For Heisman Ceremony Going Viral
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is known to show out when it comes time to get dressed up for the Heisman ceremony in the Big Apple. Last year, the Buckeyes star rocked an OSU themed pinstripe look. But it's safe to say that the QB took it to another level in 2022.
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement
Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
Look: FOX Makes Decision On 49ers vs. Bucs Game
NFL games have been surprisingly close this year and the number of five-score blowouts have been few and far between. Unfortunately, with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers turning into a one-sided laugher, FOX has made a big decision on the game. Per PFF NFL insider Ari Meirov,...
The Football World Is Praying For Mike Leach On Sunday
The University of Mississippi State said Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday. The school's statement said an ambulance transferred him to its medical center after he had an undisclosed personal health issue at his home. No further details of his condition were provided. Onlookers sent well wishes to Leach and his...
NFL World Reacts To Packers Quarterback Trade Rumor
Who's going to be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers next season?. If Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love might seek a trade. One Green Bay insider expects Love to demand a trade away from the Packers if he's not the starter next...
Deion Sanders Takes Shot At Legendary College Football Coach
It's safe to say that Deion Sanders isn't a fan of a legendary college football head coach. Sanders recalled his visit to the University of Georgia and his visit with head coach Vince Dooley. It's safe to say Coach Prime wasn't a fan. “When I went to the University of...
NFL World Shocked By Cowboys vs. Texans Score
The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday afternoon's game against the Houston Texans as a 17-point favorite. The Cowboys were coming off a blowout win over the Colts and most expected much of the same against Houston on Sunday. But as halftime is approaching in Dallas, the Cowboys are shockingly trailing the...
NFL World Shocked By Broncos' Comeback On Sunday
Shockingly, we have a game on our hands in Denver right now. The Broncos fell behind 27-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half, but have since struck for 21 unanswered points. Russell Wilson has thrown three touchdown passes, with a pair of Patrick Mahomes interceptions also helping the Denver cause.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
679K+
Followers
86K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0