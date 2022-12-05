ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Liam Gallagher Says Mick Jagger, Bono NO Match For Him

After his two historic headline performances at Knebworth earlier this year, Liam Gallagher made some usually bold assertions. After more than 25 years, on June 3 and 4, his former band, Oasis finally returned to the famed arena. In the November-released Knebworth 22 documentary, Gallagher draws comparisons to other rock...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22’ on Paramount+, With The Ex-Oasis Frontman Returning To the Biggest Stage In British Music

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 (Paramount+) captures the singer, songwriter, and former Oasis frontman in his two-night June 2022 stand at the UK’s legendary outdoor venue, a storied stage he once famously played alongside his brother Noel and their old band. Those 1996 shows represented Oasis at their high point, musically and culturally, and Liam is not quiet about addressing that in Knebworth 22. The doc also features a clutch of fan testimonials and profiles, and offers come contextualizing, not only of where Liam’s been in the ensuing years, but what the UK has been up to as a country.  LIAM GALLAGHER:...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
American Songwriter

OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Rolling Stone

Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’

Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British...
game-news24.com

Jacob Collier told a story on the Heineken-Steal of NOS Alive, August 6th, 2015, on the same July-sept

Jacob Collier is the latest confirmation for the Heineken Stage on July 6th in the 15th edition of NOS Alive23. As a recording artist known for his excellent musical abilities, the videos made in 2012 and uploaded to YouTube has gained high international fame in the music world. His debut album In My room, which he made all in his bedroom, won two GRAMMYs. This is a result of Jacobs success. Other bands and artists such as Coldplay, John Mayer, Ty Dolla $ign, Tori Kelly, Daniel Caesar, SZA, Charlie Puth, Jessie Reyez, T-Pain or Lizzo were the attention of many bands and artists.
Stereogum

Watch Brandon Flowers Sing “Like I Used To” With Sharon Van Etten In Melbourne

Sharon Van Etten and the Killers are separately on tour in Australia right now, and it looks like their paths have converged in Melbourne. New footage posted online today shows Brandon Flowers joining Van Etten onstage to handle Angel Olsen’s parts on “Like I Used To,” the great duet Van Etten and Olsen released last year. The performance took place a few hours ago during the second of two SVE shows at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne. “Thank you, @BrandonFlowers for being such a sincere , humble , beautiful person,” Van Etten wrote on Twitter. “Loved singing with you – and @AngelOlsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime.” Watch clips of the performance below.
Loudwire

Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022

We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.

