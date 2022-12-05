Read full article on original website
Stuart Varney: Elon Musk rolling out 'revolution' at Twitter... and the left doesn't like it
FOX Business host Stuart Varney discusses the latest bombshell from Elon Musk's Twitter files as documents show that conservatives were silenced on the platform
House Finance Chair Rep. Maxine Waters subpoena of Sam Bankman-Fried over FTX collapse 'on the table'
Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, does not plan to subpoena FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to testify next week in Washington, according to reports.
Kevin O’Leary explains how he went from calling crypto ‘garbage’ to the ‘murder’ of his money in FTX collapse
"Shark Tank" judge Kevin O’Leary revealed that he lost millions after FTX collapsed, even though he also claimed he would invest in Sam-Bankman Fried again.
Oil industry exec rips Biden admin for 'throwing wet blankets' at US energy, 'hurting' pocketbooks
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart calls out the Biden administration's green energy push as "virtue signaling" that is "hurting" American families and their pocketbooks.
Larry Kudlow: Putin only invades a country when fossil fuel prices soar
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow say Vladimir Putin waits to invade certain places until fossil fuel prices are high to make money off of it to finance his war with Ukraine on 'Kudlow.'
Pete Hegseth says Musk Twitter shadow ban bombshell blows lid off entire history of censorship
Co-host of 'Fox & Friends Weekend' Pete Hegseth discusses Elon Musk's second installment of the "Twitter Files" where he exposed shadow banning practices.
BlackRock’s ESG push puts CEO Larry Fink in activist crosshairs
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with about $8 trillion under management, is aggressively pushing ESG initiatives with clients. The move is drawing ire from one of the firm’s smaller investors, Bluebell, who is calling it “hypocrisy” and asking Fink to resign.
Rapper sentenced for COVID fraud after music video flaunted stacks of unemployment assistance envelopes
Rapper Fontrell Antonio Baines, known by the alias "Nuke Bizzle" was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding the U.S. government for COVID-19 relief funds.
Professional musician, semi-retired, searches for peaceful country retreat outside St. Louis
On "American Dream Home" on Fox Business, Cheryl Casone introduces viewers to a man in St. Louis who wanted a peaceful country retreat even amid today's record housing prices and bidding wars.
Legendary investor Sam Zell warns of liquidity crisis, says odds of economy going into recession 'very high'
Real estate mogul Sam Zell gives his outlook on the housing market after mortgage rates declined and reveals what the Fed must do to slow the pace of inflation.
Money expert Dave Ramsey's best tip for budgeting in a tight economy: ‘Slow down, use some wisdom here’
Financial expert Dave Ramsey tells U.S. consumers to "slow down a little bit, calm down" and "use some wisdom" when it comes to budgeting in a "tight, patchy" economy.
Philadelphia AR-15-armed guard eyes Walmart, Wawa after defending 'property, liberty and life' at gas station
S.I.T.E Security State Agent Chief Andre Boyer takes rising crime into his own hands, and calls out Philadelphia's Democratic leaders for "not prosecuting" criminals.
Elon Musk to remove 1.5 billion Twitter accounts, announces new feature for users' tweets
Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced early Friday morning that he would be removing 1.5 billion accounts from the social media platform. He also announced a new feature.
Amazon delivery driver arrested for allegedly stealing packages
A 23-year-old Amazon Flex delivery driver has been arrested by police in New Hampshire after she allegedly stole packages instead of delivering them to their destinations.
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
Brittney Griner swap for Russia 'Merchant of Death' is trading an 'elephant for a fly': Ex-FBI official
Former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker discusses the Biden administration's trade for WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for Russia's Viktor Bout.
North Carolina father and son sent to prison for embezzling $1.7 million COVID relief
A North Carolina man and his son were sentenced to prison for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds through various PPP loan applications.
How to tell Amazon to tip your delivery driver $5
Amazon announced the roll-out of a feature on their Alexa-enabled devices which will allow consumers to send a 'thank-you' to their delivery driver.
Maxine Waters pays daughter another $8K in campaign funds, adding to $1M in previous payments
Rep. Maxine Waters' campaign shelled out another $8,000 to her daughter, totaling nearly $50,000 for the year and adding to over $1 million in payments over the past nearly two decades.
401(k) 'hardship' withdrawals surge to record high as inflation squeezes Americans
More Americans are using their 401(k) retirement plans to help cover financial hardships as consumers continue to confront persistently high inflation.
