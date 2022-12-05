ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since being attacked

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made his first public appearance this week since he was attacked earlier this year in the couple’s California home.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night in Washington, D.C. They sat in a balcony at the performing arts center next to Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Paul Pelosi and President Joe Biden were seen greeting each other, and Pelosi wore a black hat and a black glove on his left hand as he continues his recovery.

Paul Pelosi was attacked in the couple’s San Francisco home in October by an assailant wielding a hammer who was seeking his wife. Pelosi suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his arm and hand, all of which required surgery. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time.

KENNEDY CENTER HONORS 2022: Julia Roberts salutes George Clooney, Eddie Vedder channels U2

DETAILS EMERGE IN PELOSI ATTACK: A break-in, conversation, 911 call, then violence

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, David DePape,, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, among other counts.

Nancy Pelosi last week told reporters her husband was “coming along” in his recovery, but “it’s going to take a while.”

“Head injuries are, they have an impact beyond surgery. You know, it's a big thing,” she said.

After Nancy Pelosi announced last month that she will step down from her leadership role, she told reporters that the assault on her husband made her more open to the idea of remaining in the House.

"If anything, it made me think again about staying," she said.

"It was not something, 'Oh, well, since they did that, I can't even think of something else,' she said. “No, it had the opposite effect. I couldn't give them that satisfaction."

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri and Susan Page, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paul Pelosi attends Kennedy Center Honors in first public appearance since being attacked

Comments / 127

cind119
6d ago

The newspaper later corrected a mistake in the article. The standing ovation was not for Mr Pelosi. The audience was applauding when they announced that President Biden had successfully made it to the balcony without falling down or getting lost

Reply(7)
24
Snakebite
6d ago

after being attacked... yes, and also first public appearance after being convicted of faloney drunk driving also.... I believe.

Reply(12)
21
Carolyn Post
6d ago

I wonder if we’ll ever find out the truth democratic idiots are very good at hiding the truth so if we do find out what happened at the Pelosi‘s house it will be one to two years down the road. I’m just glad Nancy had to step down as speaker 🔈. We know they got rich off Taxpayers now their going to go spend it 💰

Reply
6
 

