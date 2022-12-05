No. 21 Notre Dame to Play No. 19 South Carolina in Gator Bowl
The Fighting Irish will return to the Gator Bowl for the first time since 2002 to make their fourth appearance in the game.
Notre Dame will play South Carolina on Dec. 30 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM Central time on ABC.
The No. 21 Fighting Irish (8-4) capped their regular season with a 28-27 loss at then-No. 5 USC to end a five-game win streak. Notre Dame will have a new starting quarterback for the Gator Bowl after Drew Pyne announced he will enter the transfer portal .
The No. 19 Gamecocks (8-4) finished their regular season with back-to-back top-10 wins against No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38, and at No. 8 Clemson, 31-30. The Tigers are the lone common opponent between the Irish and Gamecocks. Notre Dame defeated the then-No. 4 Clemson 35-14 at home.
Notre Dame is 3-1 in the all-time series against the Gamecocks. The Irish won the first three matchups in 1976 (13-6), 1979 (18-17), and 1983 (30-6) before falling in 1984 (36-32). The Gator Bowl will be the first neutral site game in the series.
Notre Dame is 1-2 in the Gator Bowl. The Irish defeated No. 20 Penn State 20-9 in 1976 under Dan Devine. Notre Dame lost to Georgia Tech 35-28 in 1998 with Bob Davie at the helm and 28-6 to North Carolina State in 2002 in Tyrone Willingham's debut season.
