WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week with sunshine and seasonably cool highs nearing 50 degrees. A weak weather system will move in overnight bringing added clouds to our southwestern zones. A few light showers are possible early Saturday morning (through 9 a.m.) for spots like Luray and Woodstock Virginia and Petersburg, West Virginia. The DC Metro will remain dry through Saturday morning and all afternoon with cooler highs in the mid-40s.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO