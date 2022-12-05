Read full article on original website
WJLA
Vigil held in memory of Broad Run High School boys' basketball coach
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A vigil in memory of Broad Run High School Coach John Costello is planned for Sunday evening. The vigil was held on the side of the school building next to the Coach Costello "We Are Broad Run" sign on the Auxiliary Gym on Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m.
WJLA
Loudoun Co school board names Daniel Smith interim superintendent following Ziegler firing
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County school board appointed Dr. Daniel Smith as the school division’s interim superintendent in an emergency meeting Thursday. Smith was the division’s Chief of Staff and he replaces Dr. Scott Ziegler, who the school board fired Tuesday. “During his brief...
WJLA
Holiday Cheer: 7News' Kidd O'Shea helps with countdown at 2022 Rosslyn Tree Lighting
WASHINGTON (7News) — Rosslyn’s annual tree lighting took place Thursday in Central Place Plaza to welcome the holiday festivities with live music from the H-B Woodlawn choir and more. Good Morning Washington’s Kidd O’Shea was there to help with the countdown live on air with 7News!
WJLA
Field goal in 2OT sends Army past Navy in instant classic
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Quinn Maretzki, a junior kicker from Hawaii, booted a 39-yard- field goal through the uprights in double overtime Saturday to give Army a thrilling victory over Navy to claim the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in America's Game. The dramatic finish came just moments after Navy fumbled the ball...
WJLA
DC Weather: Friday brings sunshine, seasonably cool highs in 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week with sunshine and seasonably cool highs nearing 50 degrees. A weak weather system will move in overnight bringing added clouds to our southwestern zones. A few light showers are possible early Saturday morning (through 9 a.m.) for spots like Luray and Woodstock Virginia and Petersburg, West Virginia. The DC Metro will remain dry through Saturday morning and all afternoon with cooler highs in the mid-40s.
WJLA
Navy looks to salvage rough season in highly anticipated rivalry matchup with Army
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Navy spent most of coach Ken Niumatalolo’s tenure anchored to the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy and always stuck it to Army on that last Saturday of games before bowl season. Oh, Navy was part of bowl season, too. The Midshipmen played in enough bowls to make...
WJLA
SEE IT: Gonzaga High watch party goes wild as alumnus Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK, NY — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a D.C. native and Gonzaga High School graduate, has won college football's most prestigious award: the Heisman Trophy. Williams beat out Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Williams received 544 first-place votes...
WJLA
Fairfax County Catholic school packs meals for students in need during holiday season
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — As students get ready to enjoy time off for the holidays, some families might be stressed about meals, especially those who rely on school lunches as a source of food. Students at Saint Joseph Catholic school in Herndon, Va. are pitching in to close that...
WJLA
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland announces resignation
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland announced Saturday he is resigning from his post at the end of the week. Candland faced a tumultuous year, including a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial "Digital Gateway Data Center" project. He said he...
WJLA
Delays on Metro's Green Line after man fatally struck by train: WMATA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Green Line is no longer single tracking Sunday after a man was fatally struck by a train earlier in the day, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The incident happened in Anacostia at around 7:45 a.m. WMATA said that based on a...
WJLA
Woman inside UMD dorm bathroom catches man holding cell phone over shower curtain: police
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department responded to Ellicott Hall at around 4:40 a.m. Saturday after a woman reported to police that she was inside a stall in the bathroom when she saw a cell phone over the shower curtain. The woman saw a man...
WJLA
WATCH: Metro police release video following fatal Metro Center shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Transit police released surveillance footage Friday of the Wednesday evening Metro Center shooting incident that involved an off-duty FBI agent and left one person dead, according to law enforcement. The video shows the intense moment the off-duty FBI agent and 28-year-old Troy Bullock, plunged over...
WJLA
Frederick County, Md. firefighter dies responding to fire in Pennsylvania
(WBFF) — A firefighter from Maryland was one of two firefighters who died responding to a house fire in Pennsylvania. New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, died while fighting a fire at a house on a large plot of land in West Penn Township near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County, according to Trooper David Beohm of the Pennsylvania State Police.
WJLA
FCPD officer released from hospital following crash near George Mason University
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) motor officer was released from the hospital Saturday after being involved in an accident Friday near George Mason University, police said. The officer was involved in a crash while responding to a call at 12:37 p.m. Friday at...
WJLA
2 teens injured after crash into utility pole in Montgomery County: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two teens were transported to a hospital early Sunday morning after the driver crashed into a utility pole in Montgomery County, Md., according to first responders. The vehicle overturned into a telephone phone at approximately 12:30 a.m. The crash happened in the 16900 block...
WJLA
'A gentle soul': Man who knew slain Shell gas station clerk speaks out
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As detectives continue investigating the shooting death of a gas station convenience store clerk, those who knew the victim said his death is a gut-wrenching loss for the community. Montgomery County Police officials said Torrey Moore, 31, got into a confrontation before pulling out...
WJLA
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
WJLA
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
WJLA
I-95 construction in Fredericksburg not over, despite milestone: Here's when it could end
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — This week VDOT says crews reached a major milestone in a massive construction project on I-95 in Fredericksburg, as a new northbound bridge opened over the Rappahannock River. However, VDOT warned Friday that construction in the area, which started more than four years ago, is...
WJLA
Gainesville mother wanted after 20-month-old child dies with Fentanyl in blood: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police in Prince William County is looking for a 37-year-old woman after they say her child passed away earlier this year after a lethal amount of Fentanyl was found in his blood. On June 23 just after 3 a.m., offciers responded to the...
