Washington, DC

Field goal in 2OT sends Army past Navy in instant classic

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Quinn Maretzki, a junior kicker from Hawaii, booted a 39-yard- field goal through the uprights in double overtime Saturday to give Army a thrilling victory over Navy to claim the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy in America's Game. The dramatic finish came just moments after Navy fumbled the ball...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC Weather: Friday brings sunshine, seasonably cool highs in 50s

WASHINGTON (7News) — We're rounding out the week with sunshine and seasonably cool highs nearing 50 degrees. A weak weather system will move in overnight bringing added clouds to our southwestern zones. A few light showers are possible early Saturday morning (through 9 a.m.) for spots like Luray and Woodstock Virginia and Petersburg, West Virginia. The DC Metro will remain dry through Saturday morning and all afternoon with cooler highs in the mid-40s.
WASHINGTON, DC
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland announces resignation

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland announced Saturday he is resigning from his post at the end of the week. Candland faced a tumultuous year, including a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial "Digital Gateway Data Center" project. He said he...
Delays on Metro's Green Line after man fatally struck by train: WMATA

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Green Line is no longer single tracking Sunday after a man was fatally struck by a train earlier in the day, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The incident happened in Anacostia at around 7:45 a.m. WMATA said that based on a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WATCH: Metro police release video following fatal Metro Center shooting

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro Transit police released surveillance footage Friday of the Wednesday evening Metro Center shooting incident that involved an off-duty FBI agent and left one person dead, according to law enforcement. The video shows the intense moment the off-duty FBI agent and 28-year-old Troy Bullock, plunged over...
WASHINGTON, DC
Frederick County, Md. firefighter dies responding to fire in Pennsylvania

(WBFF) — A firefighter from Maryland was one of two firefighters who died responding to a house fire in Pennsylvania. New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, died while fighting a fire at a house on a large plot of land in West Penn Township near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County, according to Trooper David Beohm of the Pennsylvania State Police.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

