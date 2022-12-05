Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss announces John Garrison as Rebels’ new offensive line coach, run-game coordinator
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss has found its man to help continue to build the Rebels’ offensive game in the trenches and coordinate the ground game, announcing Sunday the hiring of former North Carolina State offensive line coach John Garrison as the newest to join head coach Lane Kiffin’s staff.
therebelwalk.com
Defense Turns to Offense as Ole Miss routes Valpo, Rebs outscore Beacons 36-0 off turnovers
OXFORD, Miss. — Saturday’s Ole Miss performance was about as good as one could ask for. After losing two straight, the Rebels needed a trip home — and we were treated to one of their best performances of the season. Ole Miss simply dominated every facet of the game en route to the 98-61 win over Valparaiso.
therebelwalk.com
Bre Henry Named Ole Miss Volleyball Head Coach
OXFORD, Miss. — (Release) With national championship pedigree and her success at Ole Miss, Bre Henry was the clear choice after a national search to guide the Rebel volleyball team into the future and was named permanent head coach Friday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Henry...
therebelwalk.com
Aggressive defense the focal point in Rebels’ 74-54 win over Jacksonville State
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team bounced back from just its second loss of the season with an aggressive 74-54 victory over Jacksonville State Sunday afternoon at the SJB Pavilion. Defense was the highlight for the Rebels in the win, and head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin...
