In one of his rare feats of kindness, the grump with a heart two sizes too small paid a visit to Marathon’s Berkshire Hathaway Home Services office on Dec. 6. With a donation drive for pet supplies and monetary donations to benefit the Florida Keys SPCA, the Grinch spent two hours making new furry friends and creating photo opportunities for all visitors. Though the Keys Weekly pressed him for an answer, he was suspiciously quiet about the whereabouts of his own four-legged companion, Max.

MARATHON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO