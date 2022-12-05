Read full article on original website
Related
Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, December 9th
Creston 79, Atlantic 75 (OT) Exira-EHK 73, CAM 71 (2 OT) Cole Scheffler 9 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals.
Westwood boys basketball survives late comeback attempt from Spring Valley
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – The Westwood RedHawks barely survived a late comeback attempt from the Spring Valley Vikings Friday night during their 59-55 victory. Senior guard Arden Conyers, a South Carolina basketball commit, led the way for the RedHawks with 22 points, including four made threes ...
NEWS10 ABC
Shaker outlasts Bethlehem in overtime thriller behind 23-point effort from Zach Matulu
A battle of unbeatens in the Section II, Class AA boys basketball ranks proved to be one of the most thrilling matchups of Friday's hoops slates.
Prep sports roundup: Freshman Tajh Ariza of St. Bernard is making father proud
Tajh Ariza, son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, is making major contributions on the basketball court for St. Bernard.
Cavalettes blown out at home by Lady Badgers
MARINETTE — Matters quickly got out of hand in the Niagara girls basketball team’s 50-13 victory over Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy on Thursday. The Lady Badgers jumped all over the Cavalettes early, racing out to a 19-0 lead behind 10 points by Morgan Borchardt. “Niagara is a good team. They’re big and physical and their shots were falling tonight,” STAA coach Cindy Powers said. “Our shooting needs work and that...
Banged-up Liberty Hill stumbles in Class 5A state semifinals
KATY — As Liberty Hill senior Jackson Harrison left his team’s postgame gathering for the last time, he couldn’t hold back the tears. The Panthers' season ended Friday night with a 42-14 loss to a talented and tenacious Port Neches-Groves team in a Class 5A Division II state semifinal at Legacy Stadium. All...
Comments / 0