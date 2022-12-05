Read full article on original website
Pablo Solis
6d ago
the problem is that 75 percent or maybe more of those 40 percent he mention does not want that kind of help , they want it easy and freebies and don't mention to them that they need to work for it.
Reply(1)
4
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
CBS Austin
Texas lawmakers hear testimony from law enforcement on fake temporary tags
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is cracking down on counterfeit tags on the roads. Starting on Friday, if you buy a car in Texas, it will come with a much more complex tag to prevent criminals from making fakes. Locally, Travis County constables have been working for years to...
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
KSAT 12
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
kut.org
Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions in rental aid during the pandemic
In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
McAllen PD lands millions in grants to fight gangs, secure schools and more
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infusion of nearly $15 million in grants is helping the McAllen Police Department protect the community. On Thursday, the McAllen Police Department described 2022 as its “most successful grant funding year.” “Our base budget this year is $40 million,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said. “So when you look at […]
Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for escape, family massacre
Seven months after Texas saw one of the nation’s deadliest prison escapes, investigations into what went wrong have come back to one factor: The state’s lockups are dangerously short-staffed. On May 12, convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez was on a prison transport bus in central Texas when he managed to escape his handcuffs, cut into the […] The post Chronically understaffed Texas prisons set stage for escape, family massacre appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brownsville, TX
The busy border town of Brownsville is part of the Matamoros–Brownsville metropolitan area and an excellent travel choice for outdoor recreation. This city is the 18th-largest in Texas, which continues the legacy of its Hispanic cultural heritage. Its subtropical climate is one of its admirable traits, along with its...
saobserver.com
VIA Operators among Highest Paid in Nation
VIA bus operators are the highest earning in Texas and among the highest paid in the nation, when normalized for cost of living—an investment in the people who keep San Antonio moving, the agency’s CEO says. New VIA bus operators out-earned operators from Austin, Dallas, and Houston in...
KRGV
Hidalgo County task force aims to help residents living in poverty
Hidalgo County leaders are trying to make a dent on poverty by making sure the resources available are being used. Leaders in the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force recently met and discussed what was needed to be able to get people living in poverty a brighter future. Hidalgo County Judge...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the extension of the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.
956 Vanished: Neal King
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man looking to enter the legal marijuana growing industry travelled to California in 2013. Nearly 10 years later, he remains missing in what investigators believe is more than a missing person’s case. Neal Forrest King moved to Butte County, California, to venture into the new, fast-growing business of legal […]
Edinburg breaks ground on new Arts, Culture, Events Center
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg broke ground Friday morning for its new Arts, Culture, Events Center. The $14 million project that’s been in the works for 15 years. “A good city is one that provides all your basic services. But a great city is one that has parks and green spaces and […]
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness
Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
Health insurance deadline for next year approaching fast
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Affordable Care Act was signed into law in 2010 and offers affordable coverage for those who need it. The marketplace is for people who do not have affordable employer-based insurance. The law provides qualifying consumers with tax credits that help lower costs. There are different plans available, and the costs […]
valleybusinessreport.com
Forbes Laudes UTRGV For Quality Education
UTRGV has again attracted the attention of Forbes magazine, being recognized for its return on investment in education. Edward Conroy’s article “Which Colleges Are Doing The Most For Students With The Least?” highlights UTRGV’s success in graduating students with low post-graduation debt. The findings used price-to-earning metrics compiled by Washington, D.C.-based think tank Third Way.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Valley Por Vida: Charlie Clark
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) Columbus Homeowners Are Getting Their Roof Replaced With This Special Program. The Most Successful Attorneys in Columbus. See the List. Goodbye Cell Phone, Hello Voip (Find out Why Many Are Switching to Voip) VoIP | Sponsored Listings. Think Dental Implants Are Expensive? Think Again! (See Prices) Dental...
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
KRGV
Largest digital Christmas tree in U.S. on display in McAllen
McAllen's digital Christmas tree is all lit up and on display. The countdown began Wednesday night at the McAllen Convention Center. The city says it is the largest of its kind in the country. The digital tree is 118 feet tall.
Comments / 6