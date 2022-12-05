ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers Tap St. Vincent, the Strokes, King Princess for Extensive 2023 World Tour

By Larisha Paul
Red Hot Chili Peppers have scheduled an extensive 23-date world tour for 2023 in support of their latest studio albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. Throughout their trek through North America and Europe, the band will be joined by St. Vincent, the Strokes, King Princess, Iggy Pop, the Roots, the Mars Volta, and City and Colour on select dates.

The 2023 tour will launch on March 29 at Vancouver’s BC Palace and wrap on July 23 in Glasgow’s Hampden Park. A number of stops — including performances in Alabama, Odense, Landgraaf, Milan, Lisbon, and Madrid — double as festival appearances. Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform headlining shows at stadiums in Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix, Houston, Vienna, London, and more.

General sale for both the North American and European leg of the tour begins Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time via the official Red Hot Chili Peppers website.

The 23 dates come as an addition to the band’s 40-date global stadium tour that featured appearances from A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Beck, HAIM, and more throughout the year. In January, the New Zealand and Australian leg of the tour will commence with support from Post Malone.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 World Tour Dates:

March 29 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *~
April 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium #~
April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^~
April 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium ^~
April 14 – Syracuse, NY@ JMA Wireless Dome ^~
May 12 – San Diego, CA @ Snap Dragon Stadium >+
May 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ^+
May 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^+
May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival =
May 25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^+
June 18 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop =
June 21 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy <
June 24 – Odense, DK @ Tinderbox =
June 26 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarktgelände <
June 30 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Wercther =
July 2 – Milan, IT @ I-Days =
July 6 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Live =
July 8 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool =
July 11 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium <~
July 14 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadion <~
July 17 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues =
July 21 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium %~
July 23 – Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park %~

^ The Strokes
< Iggy Pop
% The Roots
# St. Vincent
> The Mars Volta
* City and Colour
+ Thundercat
~ King Princess
= Festival Date

