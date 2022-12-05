ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

New ‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer Drops Bombshells: ‘We Know the Full Truth’

extratv
extratv
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pXqO_0jXvduPl00

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc “Harry & Meghan” has a chilling new trailer about the royal family — and a release date!

The teaser starts off with Harry saying, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’”

The video shows how beloved Meghan was when the couple first got together, as Markle says, “And then…” and Harry adds, “Everything changed.”

Prince Harry goes on, “There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories.”

A woman then states, “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas,” before it cuts to a man saying, “It's about hatred. It's about race,” and then Prince Harry insisting, “It’s a dirty game.”

The Prince goes on to share his fears for Meghan after what his late mother Princess Diana went through.

As videos of Diana and old headlines fill the screen, Harry says, “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy…”

Meghan is then heard saying, “I realized, they’re never going to protect you.”

Harry goes on to say, “I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself.”

He later adds, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

At the end, Netflix confirms the two-part series will drop the first episode on December 8 and the second on December 15.

The new trailer comes on the heels of a teaser released last week that revealed photos and videos from throughout their relationship… like the couple dancing at their wedding reception, Meghan showing off her baby bump, and harder times, like Markle wiping away tears and a tense outing at the 2019 Commonwealth Day ceremony when the couple sat behind a stone-faced Prince William and Kate Middleton.

During the promo, a producer asks, "Why did you want to make this documentary?"

Harry answers, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," and, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Meghan later adds, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

The promos for the doc coincided with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent visit to Boston.

The brothers had a falling out after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah in 2021, and now with the Netflix doc, and Harry’s memoir “Spare” coming out in January, the royal rift continues.

A source told Us Weekly of the brothers not meeting up during William’s trip to the U.S., “[They have] a mutual feeling at the moment that it’s for the best if the four of them have a little distance from one another, until the documentary has aired and the fuss surrounding Harry’s memoir has calmed down.”

Comments / 72

Cathy Harsanyi Goheen
4d ago

omg they need to get over themselves I thought the world of Harry but now dragging his mothers good name through the mud who cares about Megan she has brainwashed him so bad they don't deserve their titles

Reply(3)
76
Mary Rivas Blackfox Inola
4d ago

I’m not going to watch it, all it does is promoting them & somehow give them money for this. All she did was break up a good relationship her husband had with his family

Reply(2)
58
Lisa Guliani
6d ago

Do check out the public comments posted to the Netflix trailer.Overwhelmingly negative public response to even one minute of this bs.#Karma

Reply(1)
43
Related
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Ripped Apart After She Mocks Curtsy To Queen Elizabeth II: 'How Utterly Disrespectful'

Social media users were left outraged after watching episode two of the bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.During the show, Meghan Markle reenacted the first time her husband, Prince Harry, introduced his then-girlfriend to Queen Elizabeth II – leaving many viewers offended by her attempted humor."[Meghan] absolutely should have known that a woman would greet the Queen of England with curtsy. Wasn’t it reported she studied the life and style of Princess Diana? Look how uncomfortable Harry is," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Interesting footage... seems like Meghan Markle didn't mind making other people bow/curtsy to herself –...
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer

The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
BOSTON, MA
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years

Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
suggest.com

King Charles Makes Expected Announcement Regarding Princess Anne And Prince Edward

In an expected turn of events, King Charles made an important request to parliament. The move has the potential to shape his reign as a whole, and royal observers will certainly be eagerly awaiting the governmental body’s decision. Here’s everything we know about the king’s request. King...
extratv

extratv

84K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy