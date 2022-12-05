Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red-Carpet Debut After 4 Years Together

Robert Pattinson, 36, and Suki Waterhouse, 30, are finally taking their romance to the red carpet.

The couple made their red-carpet debut — after four years of dating — at the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt, on Saturday.

The couple flash big smiles as they posed together, later gazing into each other’s eyes while sitting front row.

Robert wore a dark turtleneck and off-white suit with black boots, while Suki stunned in light purple dress with a sheer overlay, along with black heels.

The pair were first linked in June 2018, when they were photographed kissing in London.

They ended up quarantining together during the pandemic, and a source told E! News at the time, "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

Another insider gave E! an update on Rob and Suki in November 2021, saying, "They are very solid in their relationship. They've gone to a few events together lately and are always just totally joined at the hip. You can tell he's completely in love with her."

Pattinson had previously told The Sunday Times in 2019 why he prefers to be private about his relationships, saying, "If you put up a wall it ends up better."

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he insisted, “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo.

"The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

Rob was previously in high profile relationships with FKA twigs and Kristen Stewart. Meanwhile, Suki once dated Bradley Cooper.