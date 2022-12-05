ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Make Red-Carpet Debut After 4 Years Together

extratv
extratv
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxiUK_0jXvdtX200

Robert Pattinson, 36, and Suki Waterhouse, 30, are finally taking their romance to the red carpet.

The couple made their red-carpet debut — after four years of dating — at the Dior fall 2023 menswear fashion show in Giza, Egypt, on Saturday.

The couple flash big smiles as they posed together, later gazing into each other’s eyes while sitting front row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGaVZ_0jXvdtX200

Robert wore a dark turtleneck and off-white suit with black boots, while Suki stunned in light purple dress with a sheer overlay, along with black heels.

The pair were first linked in June 2018, when they were photographed kissing in London.

They ended up quarantining together during the pandemic, and a source told E! News at the time, "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

Another insider gave E! an update on Rob and Suki in November 2021, saying, "They are very solid in their relationship. They've gone to a few events together lately and are always just totally joined at the hip. You can tell he's completely in love with her."

Pattinson had previously told The Sunday Times in 2019 why he prefers to be private about his relationships, saying, "If you put up a wall it ends up better."

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he insisted, “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo.

"The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

Rob was previously in high profile relationships with FKA twigs and Kristen Stewart. Meanwhile, Suki once dated Bradley Cooper.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

‘Glee Project’s’ Ali Stroker Welcomes First Child

“The Glee Project” alum and husband David Perlow welcomed son Jesse Kenneth Perlow last month. Ali, 35, announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, “World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow! Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here! Life will never be the same. We are so lucky that you are our boy! 💙💙💙💙”
extratv

June Blair, 'Ozzie & Harriet' Star and Playboy Playmate, Dies at 89

June Blair, a popular pinup in the '50s who married into the wholesome Nelson family, died December 4 at 89. Blair's death was announced by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook. Blair, born October 20, 1933, in San Francisco, was a flame-haired pinup girl who achieved national attention as...
extratv

How Michael B. Jordan Kept His ‘Wakanda Forever’ Cameo Secret! (Exclusive)

On Monday, Michael B. Jordan was honored at the Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. “Extra” spoke with Michael, who reflected on receiving the Mevlin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award and also spoke about his surprise appearance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”!
extratv

Vanessa Kirby & Paul Rabil Fuel More Dating Rumors

“The Crown” actress Vanessa Kirby, 34, and lacrosse player Paul Rabil, 36, have everyone talking!. On Monday, the two were spotted exiting the Crosby Hotel in NYC, fueling more rumors that they are dating!. They were first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted leaving a hotel together in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Trailer Is Here — Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil on their personal lives in their new Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan.”. The trailer doc just dropped, revealing photos and videos from throughout their relationship… like the couple dancing at their wedding reception, Meghan showing off her baby bump, and harder times, like Markle wiping away tears and a tense outing at the 2019 Commonwealth Day ceremony when the couple sat behind a stone-faced Prince William and Kate Middleton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
extratv

Keshia Knight Pulliam Expecting Baby #2

“The Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam, 43, has a bun in the oven!. On Thursday, Pulliam announced that she is pregnant with her second child, her first with husband Brad James. She posted a boomerang at the “Tamron Hall Show,” writing on Instagram, “Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James...
extratv

Zac Brown Engaged to Kelly Yazdi (Report)

Country singer Zac Brown, 44, is leveling up in his relationship with model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31. Earlier this year, Brown popped the question to Yazdi — but the news didn’t break until now!. A source told People magazine, “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago. It...
HAWAII STATE
extratv

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Expecting Baby #2

Actress and director Greta Gerwig has another baby on the way!. On Thursday, Gerwig, 39, announced that she was expecting her second child with director husband Noah Baumbach, 53. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Greta shared, “I am with child.”. Gerwig noted...
extratv

Charlie Puth Makes It Instagram Official with Brooke Sansone

It looks like Charlie Puth is ready to go public with his love life!. On Friday, Puth celebrated his 31st birthday by making it Instagram official with Brooke Sansone. Along with several photo booth photos, Charlie wrote on Instagram, “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her!!! (Happy birthday to me.)”
extratv

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Jill Chin & Jacob Rapini Split

A week after they reconciled on the “Bachelor in Paradise” reunion, Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini are over!. On Thursday, Jill announced their breakup during an appearance on “Click Bait” podcast. She told Natasha Parker and Joe Amabile, “The relationship? Failure to launch, some may say. Unfortunately, it did make it to the hard launch phase, but swiftly after that it ended.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE
extratv

Simu Liu Is Dating Allison Hsu (Report)

It looks like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu, 33, is no longer single!. On Tuesday, Simu hit the red carpet with digital marketing manager Allison Hsu, who works at Interscope Records. The two wore holiday sweaters at the Los Angeles premiere of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Kendall Long Engaged to Mitch Sage

“The Bachelor” alum Kendall Long is leveling up in her relationship with boyfriend Mitch Sage!. On Tuesday, Long announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with a series of photos, she wrote, “We’re engaged. It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch.”. Of her new fiancé,...
extratv

extratv

84K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy