ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Neil Diamond surprises audience with ‘Sweet Caroline’ performance at Broadway opening of ‘A Beautiful Noise’

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut

The singer-songwriter will make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight. “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her...
KESQ

Brendan Fraser’s standout performance can’t keep ‘The Whale’ afloat

The love showered on Brendan Fraser out of film festivals inflates expectations for “The Whale” wildly out of proportion, in a movie based on a play that occurs almost entirely within a lone apartment. Weighted down not by its morbidly obese protagonist but rather its stick-thin supporting players, Fraser deserves praise for his buried-under-makeup performance, but that’s not enough to keep the movie afloat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy