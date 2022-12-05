Read full article on original website
‘Who started it?’ Putin sips champagne as he defends assault on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure
President Vladimir Putin made rare public comments specifically addressing the Russian military’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure Thursday, while clutching a glass of champagne at a Kremlin reception. Speaking after an awards ceremony for “Heroes of Russia,” he addressed the group of soldiers receiving the awards. He said...
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Suspect in Deadly 2015 Mali Terror Attacks Extradited to the U.S.
A Mauritanian man accused of coordinating three deadly attacks in Mali in 2015 was arraigned in a federal court in Brooklyn on multiple terrorism charges after being extradited to the United States, authorities said Saturday. Fawaz Ould Ahmed Ould Ahemeid, 44, was indicted on six counts over his alleged involvement in the attacks on a restaurant and two hotels, which killed a total of 38 people, including an aid worker from Maryland. He also faces charges of unlawful use of firearms and explosives and helping provide support to multiple terrorist groups, including al Qaeda’s North African affiliate. “Today, we have made clear that the United States is steadfast in our commitment to bring to justice those who commit barbaric acts of terrorism targeting innocent victims,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. Ahemeid was previously sentenced to death by a Malian court in 2020 after pleading guilty to related charges. He pleaded not guilty on Saturday, authorities said.Read it at Associated Press
Sanders chalks up Sinema’s decision to become independent to ‘political aspirations’
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Sunday that “political aspirations” drove Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s exit from the Democratic Party, as he vowed to take a “hard look” at supporting a potential Democratic challenge to her in Arizona. “She has her reasons. I happen to suspect...
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and in annexed Crimea — including at a Russian military barracks. The explosions in Melitopol came amid reports from officials on both sides that Ukraine had launched a...
Start your week smart: Ukraine, Winter storm, Bangladesh, Lockerbie, Grant Wahl
If all goes according to plan, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific later today. The agency’s Artemis I mission, the next step in preparing to return humans to the moon, lifted off on November 16. The uncrewed spacecraft traveled beyond the moon, reaching a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth — farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud charge
A Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon. Lai was found to have breached the terms of lease for the headquarters of his now defunct Apple Daily...
How a Twitter account with a cat avatar took on Beijing
The unprecedented protests that swept China late last month, posing the biggest challenge to leader Xi Jinping’s authority since he came to power, had a peculiar focal point: a Chinese Twitter account with a cat avatar. As people took to the streets to call for greater freedoms and an...
2022 In Review Fast Facts
Here is a look back at the events of 2022. January 3 – The US Food and Drug Administration expands the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. On January 5, the CDC updates its recommendations for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster.
