A Mauritanian man accused of coordinating three deadly attacks in Mali in 2015 was arraigned in a federal court in Brooklyn on multiple terrorism charges after being extradited to the United States, authorities said Saturday. Fawaz Ould Ahmed Ould Ahemeid, 44, was indicted on six counts over his alleged involvement in the attacks on a restaurant and two hotels, which killed a total of 38 people, including an aid worker from Maryland. He also faces charges of unlawful use of firearms and explosives and helping provide support to multiple terrorist groups, including al Qaeda’s North African affiliate. “Today, we have made clear that the United States is steadfast in our commitment to bring to justice those who commit barbaric acts of terrorism targeting innocent victims,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. Ahemeid was previously sentenced to death by a Malian court in 2020 after pleading guilty to related charges. He pleaded not guilty on Saturday, authorities said.Read it at Associated Press

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO