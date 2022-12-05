ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

KSLTV

‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
BLUFFDALE, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Child in Midvale AMBER Alert found; suspect outstanding

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night after police say a child was abducted following a domestic violence stabbing in Salt Lake County. According to the alert, the child was abducted in Midvale by someone who is not a family member. The suspect was...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Woman, multiple cats dead after West Valley house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 80-year-old woman died following a fire that broke out in a West Valley City home early Friday morning. Battalion Chief Bob Fitzgerald with the West Valley City Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 3400 S. 3690 West, at approximately 1 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

One hospitalized after West Valley house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One woman was injured in a fire that broke out in a West Valley City home early Friday morning. Battalion Chief Bob Fitzgerald with the West Valley City Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 3400 S. 3690 West, at approximately 1 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

No threat found after East High School evacuated due to bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY — East High School was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat that was called in at 12:10 p.m. Salt Lake City Police tweeted that the school was clear around 3:25 p.m. saying, “After an extensive search, we have determine there is no threat and the campus is safe. Operations of the school will now be turned over to @slcschools.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Animal traps found near popular trails in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — Even though we don’t know exactly what they’re saying, Jannifer Young and her son Christian like to imagine they’re saying hi. “They just come to us,” Jannifer Young said with a laugh. “I didn’t know I needed ducks in my life.”
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Retail theft takes a hard toll on small local businesses

OGDEN, Utah — Inflation isn’t the only force behind rising prices as the former CEOs of Walmart and Home Depot say retail theft is growing at epidemic levels. It’s a problem that costs retailers nationwide nearly $100 billion. All of that theft is hitting small businesses hard.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee’s recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a “significant amount of feedback,” efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

