‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
Police: Suspect fatally shot by officers after confronting them with a ‘weapon’
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Officers fatally shot a man after returning to the scene of an aggravated assault and confronting police with a weapon Saturday. According to a Saratoga Springs Police statement, a 17-year-old boy reported an aggravated assault towards them at the Beacon Hill Apartment Complex at approximately 11:45 a.m.
Two hospitalized, police investigating shots fired at apartment complex Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY — Several shots were fired near an apartment complex near 200 N. Redwood Road early Saturday. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday when several people called about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot. Salt Lake City...
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody following shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a driver shot another driver during some sort of disagreement in West Valley City. The incident is impacting eastbound lanes of traffic on 3500 South, near the Interstate 215 overpass. Police said two vehicles...
UPDATE: Child in Midvale AMBER Alert found; suspect outstanding
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night after police say a child was abducted following a domestic violence stabbing in Salt Lake County. According to the alert, the child was abducted in Midvale by someone who is not a family member. The suspect was...
Utah officers’ actions in 2 police shootings were legally justified, report says
SALT LAKE CITY — Police officers involved in two separate shootings in 2021 were legally justified in using deadly force, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. One of those shootings nearly resulted in the death of an officer. On May 20, 2021, members of the...
Salt Lake County police give back with ‘Shopping With the Shield’
MIDVALE, Utah — Normally, when you see a bunch of police cars outside of a Walmart, it is a sign that something went very wrong, but this time it was a sign everything here was going just right. The annual “Shopping With the Shield” took place at the Midvale...
17-year-old fighting for her life after a suspected drunk driver hits her car
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 17-year-old girl is in an intensive care unit after a suspected impaired driver smashed into her car Sunday night. “She’s the girl that always has to dance, she’s always dancing somewhere,” Maddie Anderson’s dad James said. Full of life is how...
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
Woman, multiple cats dead after West Valley house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 80-year-old woman died following a fire that broke out in a West Valley City home early Friday morning. Battalion Chief Bob Fitzgerald with the West Valley City Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 3400 S. 3690 West, at approximately 1 a.m.
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
Three Utah Highway Patrol cars hit during snowstorm; two troopers injured
SALT LAKE CITY — In just over 12 hours from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, three Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by cars and a semi-truck that lost control on the slick roadways. Two troopers were injured in the crashes and were transported to hospitals with minor to...
Federal judge sentences foreign national in $200,000 skimming scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge sentenced Yofre Napoleon Almonte, 49, to prison after he plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Almonte will spend three years in a U.S. federal prison and pay $199,122.18 in restitution. Almonte and five others were arrested...
One hospitalized after West Valley house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One woman was injured in a fire that broke out in a West Valley City home early Friday morning. Battalion Chief Bob Fitzgerald with the West Valley City Fire Department said crews responded to the home, located near 3400 S. 3690 West, at approximately 1 a.m.
Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
No threat found after East High School evacuated due to bomb threat
SALT LAKE CITY — East High School was evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat that was called in at 12:10 p.m. Salt Lake City Police tweeted that the school was clear around 3:25 p.m. saying, “After an extensive search, we have determine there is no threat and the campus is safe. Operations of the school will now be turned over to @slcschools.”
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
Animal traps found near popular trails in Draper
DRAPER, Utah — Even though we don’t know exactly what they’re saying, Jannifer Young and her son Christian like to imagine they’re saying hi. “They just come to us,” Jannifer Young said with a laugh. “I didn’t know I needed ducks in my life.”
Retail theft takes a hard toll on small local businesses
OGDEN, Utah — Inflation isn’t the only force behind rising prices as the former CEOs of Walmart and Home Depot say retail theft is growing at epidemic levels. It’s a problem that costs retailers nationwide nearly $100 billion. All of that theft is hitting small businesses hard.
Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools
SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee’s recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a “significant amount of feedback,” efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
