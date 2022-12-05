According to federal officials, a “career criminal” from Evansville has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for unlawful gun possession and meth trafficking. According to a Thursday announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO