Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
Brandi Rhodes Having Massive Twitter Problems
Brandi Rhodes has been in the wrestling realm for a while now. Apart from being a diva, she has also done very well as a businesswoman. Despite all that success, she is currently locked out of Twitter, and as a result, she cannot do podcasts anymore. Rhodes took to Instagram...
Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Out Of Action With The Same Injury
Kevin Owens confronted The Tribal Chief during the men’s WarGames match and slapped him across the face, allegedly rupturing his eardrum. Drew McIntyre also announced that he had been medically disqualified from competing. It looks like both the top superstars are out of action with the same injury. According...
Liv Morgan Paid Tribute To John Cena During WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. This year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also loves John Cena and decided to pay tribute to him recently. As seen...
New Day Wins Tag Team Titles During NXT Deadline
The New Day are one of the most successful tag teams in the world today. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have won top titles in WWE. Tonight, they added new straps to their already-impressive collection. The New Day squared off against Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championship during...
Lacey Evans Blasts ‘Loser’ Fan Accusing Her Of Using Her Body For Attention
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. She will be getting a new gimmick on WWE television soon, but it seems she still has a lot of haters. In fact, she decided to shut one particular hater down recently.
Shawn Michaels Defends Bizarre Finish Of WWE NXT Deadline Match
NXT has been home to a variety of new talent ever since they started focusing on that aspect back in 2021. This included the debut of Isla Dawn, who immediately made an impact. It seems Shawn Michaels also defended Isla Dawn’s match at NXT Deadline. Isla Dawn made her...
NXT Has No Intention Of Losing Apollo Crews To WWE Main Roster
Apollo Crews made his return to NXT earlier this year, Since then, he has made his intentions very clear. After several weeks of calling out Bron Breakker, Apollo Crews finally got his shot at the NXT Championship. However, he came up short despite putting on a valiant effort. There have...
ROH Final Battle 2022 Full Card & Start Time
Ring Of Honor was resurrected by Tony Khan after he purchased the company earlier this year. Since then, he has produced two pay-per-views and the third one is upon us this weekend. Fans are certainly excited for ROH Final Battle this year. The Final Battle pay-per-view will be taking place...
Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Universe Out For Being Hyporcritcal
Ronda Rousey is one of the most dangerous combat athletes to step inside the ring. With her MMA background and prowess as a competitor, Rousey is nothing but a force to be reckoned with. She was recently berated by the fans for being an unsafe worker but now has fired back towards them for being hypocrites while berating three top SmackDown superstars.
Shawn Michaels Explains Creating Iron Survivor Challenge Match When NXT Lost WarGames
NXT Deadline just concluded and what a Premium Live Event it turned out to be. One of the focal points of the show was the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches, where 5 men or women competed for the chance to face the NXT Women’s or NXT Champion in the future.
CM Punk Accidentally Injured Chris Jericho During AEW Brawl
Chris Jericho has done a lot for the pro wrestling industry, as he has always been a valuable asset to any company he has been a part of. This includes AEW, where he remains a mainstay. He’s seen some bumps and bruises in AEW, and it seems CM Punk was responsible for injuring his throat once.
MJF’s Fiancée Roasts Him Over Looking Chubbier Than She Paints Him In Her Art
MJF is considered one of the most controversial and highly discussed pro wrestlers in a long time. His dedication to his craft has earned him a ton of props from fans and pro wrestlers alike. This includes MJF’s interactions with his family, as his fiancée recently roasted him as well.
Future Of Iron Survivor Challenge Matches Revealed
NXT has gone through a ton of changes over the past few months, especially after Triple H took over. This included going back to its roots as the black and gold brand. NXT Deadline debuted Iron Survivor Challenge matches and Shawn Michaels addressed their future recently after two very successful outings.
Kurt Angle Recreates Iconic Milk Truck Segment During WWE SmackDown
Kurt Angle arrived on SmackDown this week to celebrate his birthday with his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Olympic Gold Medalist recreated an iconic segment during the show as well. Kurt Angle arrived in the ring to celebrate his birthday during the show’s main event, but was interrupted by...
WWE Reveals Shotzi Blackheart’s Injury Status During SmackDown
Shotzi Blackheart failed to beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, Shotzi suffered a nasty injury at the hands of the Baddest Woman on the Planet and Shayna Baszler. Shotzi Blackheart was jumped by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler before WWE SmackDown this...
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Message On Behalf Of His Uncle Barry Windham
Bray Wyatt has been all about his various entertaining gimmicks in WWE for the past decade. Many people also know that Wyatt is a part of the legendary Rotanda wrestling family which consists of his father I.R.S., brother Bo Dallas, late grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, and uncles Kendall and Barry Windham. Now Wyatt is in need of help for his uncle Barry.
Asuka Drops Cryptic Message To Charlotte Flair Amid WWE Return Reports
Asuka has been part of the WWE family for 6 years now and her sheer dominance in NXT continues to be unmatched. She made a name for herself by becoming a multi-time women’s champion in the company as well. In fact, she dropped another cryptic post regarding her future in WWE again.
Shawn Michaels Once Slapped WWE Rookie In The Face During Heated Exchange
Shawn Michaels has worn many hats in WWE throughout his career, and now he holds a position of power as Vice President of Talent Development Creative. That being said, there was once a time when HBK was a full-fledged WWE Superstar, making some questionable decisions along the way. It’s hard...
