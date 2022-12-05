Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When is the cheapest month to fly out of DIA?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver Welcomed Dozens of Migrants Who Arrived OvernightTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Wreaths Across America seeks volunteers for Castle Rock ceremonyNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Equity committee calls for more support from DougCo leadershipSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
denverite.com
Five Points and West Colfax are hoping people stop by to shop and donate
The gift giving season is fast approaching. If you’re looking for a place to shop and donate goods or money, the Five Points and West Colfax neighborhoods have you covered. The Five Points Business Improvement District is hosting its third annual Holiday Stroll in Five Points along Welton Street on Dec. 10. The following Saturday on the 17th, the West Colfax Business Improvement District will be hosting West Colfax Cares along the corridor.
This Is Colorado's Best Pie Shop
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
Las Posadas event in Aurora to give out free toys
AURORA, Colo. — During the month of December, the Mexican posada tradition is celebrated in many parts of Mexico and throughout the United States. It's a tradition that many celebrate in Colorado as well. This year, the nonprofit Amigos de Mexico organization is celebrating the tradition by hosting a...
Banner Health Hospitals Call for Volunteers
Volunteers are an important part of Banner Health’s mission of making health care easier, so life can be better. With International Volunteer Day falling on December 5, Banner is calling for community members to get involved in this essential function of their three area hospitals. Prior to COVID-19, Banner...
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweeps
A person experiencing homelessness, Shey, asks the city council to end winter sweeps.Photo byDenver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the Denver City Council during public comment session Monday that winter sweeps must end.
Wheat Ridge Walgreens employee saves dog from strangulation death
A Walgreens employee is being recognized by the Wheat Ridge Police Department for her quick actions on Sunday that saved a dog from a probable strangulation death.
Denver set to expand transportation access to area homeless shelters
Denver's Department of Housing Stability will expand transportation access to area shelters for homeless people in 2023, according to a news release. Department officials will finalize a $450,000 contract with Colorado Student Transportation to provide daytime transportation to and from overnight shelters soon, according to the release. Currently, another operator...
denverite.com
Step Denver: No-cost addiction treatment averages 63% capacity in the metro area
When it comes to addiction, help is available in Denver, but a lot of people who need it might not know. And Paul Scudo, executive director of the addiction recovery group Step Denver, wants to spread the word in the metro area that there are currently almost 200 available beds for those in need. The organization is largely led by people in recovery for men dealing with addiction who are ready for treatment.
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Top Seafood Restaurant
Seafood never disappoints. Americans from landlocked states to coastal cities flock to restaurants to devour crabs, fish, shrimp, and everything edible from the sea. For those looking for their next favorite seafood spot, Cheapism has you covered. The website states, "Once you decide to forgo the national chains, get off the beaten path, and take a chance on some local favorites, you'll have the chance to reel in the greatest food the sea has to offer. We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find one of the best seafood restaurants in each state."
Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US
DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton. Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.
Dad educating families about fentanyl after daughter's overdose
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — One student went to the hospital after a suspected drug overdose at JFK High School in Denver last week. Four others were treated on campus. Another school nearby is reporting fentanyl may have been involved. It's a drug Ryan Christoff, a father in Boulder County, knows...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
KDVR.com
Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft
Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop. Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft. Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park
Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year. Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, The post Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous appeared first on KRDO.
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas, Denver? Here’s the bad news
Waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh powder of snow is the hope for many in Denver. But sadly, those hopes are dashed more often than not.
Denver jail's multi-million makeover could make change
DENVER — The Denver sheriff's office spent millions of dollars to renovate the jail, specifically the area where women are housed. They're changing the lighting, repainting it in different colors and planning on removing bars from the windows. The sheriff said he hopes this will make an impact for generations to come.
KDVR.com
Colorado's average salary is rising
Colorado will be at the top of the nation’s earners in the next decade if payroll analysts are correct. DJ Summers reports. Colorado will be at the top of the nation’s earners in the next decade if payroll analysts are correct. DJ Summers reports. Person of interest wanted...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 9-11
COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year in Colorado!. This weekend Colorado celebrates the coming winter season with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and special attractions. Winter and Christmas festivals are planned this weekend in Brighton, Longmont, Fort Lupton, Boulder, Thornton, Fruita, Breckenridge and...
Many waiting for smaller trash cart ahead of new Denver trash fee launch
The City of Denver will launch its “pay as you throw” trash model with the new year, but Denver7 has heard from several residents who are still waiting for their smaller, cheaper trash carts.
