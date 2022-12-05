"By Michael R. Blood and Christopher WeberKaren Ruth Bass, a former physician assistant who shattered glass ceilings with her rise to a leadership post in the California legislature and later a prominent spot in Congress, took a ceremonial oath of office Sunday as mayor of Los Angeles.A progressive Democrat, Bass becomes the first woman and second Black person to hold the city's top job and will formally assume her duties Monday amid multiple crises in the nation's second most populous city.She was sworn in ceremonially by Vice President Kamala Harris, a longtime friend and former California attorney general. The formal oath was...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO