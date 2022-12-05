ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
TAMPA, FL
TPD: 1 killed in motorcycle crash

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday. Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Causeway Blvd. at Maritime Blvd. The roadway was shut down for several hours on Saturday while police investigated, but has since reopened.
TAMPA, FL
Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for killing Tampa woman in hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Every Christmas now marks a tragic anniversary for the family of one Tampa woman. Brittney Beeks was killed by a drunk driver two years ago. Her family finally has justice after a jury convicted that man who caused the deadly crash, Martin Garcia-Trujillo. Beeks family didn't hold back Friday morning during his sentencing, where he got 12 years in prison.
TAMPA, FL
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby

TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
TAMPA, FL
Polk deputies searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a Lakeland man Saturday morning and fled. Deputies say they were called to US 98 near Innovation Drive around 7:15 a.m. for reports of a person laying on the east shoulder of US 98. Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa police chief resigns after dodging traffic ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 2

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from all around Tampa and Sarasota.
TAMPA, FL

