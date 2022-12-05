Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
TPD: 1 killed in motorcycle crash
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday. Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Causeway Blvd. at Maritime Blvd. The roadway was shut down for several hours on Saturday while police investigated, but has since reopened.
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
Madeira Beach driver accused of killing woman in crosswalk on Treasure Island
Pinellas County deputies said a Madeira Beach man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Treasure Island.
Drunk driver gets 12 years in prison for killing Tampa woman in hit-and-run crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Every Christmas now marks a tragic anniversary for the family of one Tampa woman. Brittney Beeks was killed by a drunk driver two years ago. Her family finally has justice after a jury convicted that man who caused the deadly crash, Martin Garcia-Trujillo. Beeks family didn't hold back Friday morning during his sentencing, where he got 12 years in prison.
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
An off-duty Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested Monday after he was caught peeing into an ice machine while at a bar in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
Pinellas County ups red tide response with high concentrations found on beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Pinellas County Health Department issued a health alert Friday for the beaches, because of red tide. Samples from the county Thursday found high concentrations of the red tide organism, karenia brevis, at Pass-a-Grille and on Treasure Island. A county spokesperson said they also found low...
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa that took place late Wednesday evening.
Polk deputies searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a Lakeland man Saturday morning and fled. Deputies say they were called to US 98 near Innovation Drive around 7:15 a.m. for reports of a person laying on the east shoulder of US 98. Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
Manatee County inmates show off green thumb with traditional Christmas plant
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias. At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias. "We've been coming here for the last six years...
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
Red tide isn’t keeping tourists off Pinellas County beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Beachgoers didn’t let a red tide bloom ruin their weekend. Upham Beach in Pinellas County was packed Saturday evening with people eager to watch the sunset, oblivious to the toxins in the water offshore. "The day was fine. We got beautiful photos and enjoyed it,"...
Pinellas County deputy who let former Tampa police chief out of traffic stop won't be disciplined
A former sergeant told CNN that it's normal for law enforcement officers to let each other go during traffic violations.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Tampa, Florida, resigned Monday after using her position to escape a ticket during a traffic stop involving a golf cart driven by her husband. Mary O’Connor submitted her resignation after an internal affairs review found she violated police department policy during...
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 2
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from all around Tampa and Sarasota.
