LAKELAND, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a Lakeland man Saturday morning and fled. Deputies say they were called to US 98 near Innovation Drive around 7:15 a.m. for reports of a person laying on the east shoulder of US 98. Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO