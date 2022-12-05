Read full article on original website
House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington
An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
Washington man charged with trafficking Fentanyl & meth in protected location
Charges are filed against a Franklin County man, recently arrested under suspicion of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Chase Raithel, 40, of Washington, was charged last Friday with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and second-degree drug trafficking. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Raithel...
Columbia Police offer advice to avoid porch pirates
Columbia Police issue a reminder about porch pirates during the holidays after two recent arrests. It was Friday when Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, both of Columbia, were arrested for stealing packages from numerous porches. Both women were arrested for stealing and Gardner is also facing charges of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and possession of a controlled substance.
Washington man arrested for dealing Fentanyl and methamphetamine
A man suspected of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine is arrested in Franklin County. The Washington Police Department reports the Franklin County SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in the 500 block of Madison Avenue. The search warrant was part of an investigation by the Franklin County Drug Task Force.
One man taken into custody following high speed pursuit in stolen car in Gasconade County
One man is taken into custody after leading deputies in Gasconade County on a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted a driver speeding on Price Road, near Owensville, last night. The deputy said he initiated a pursuit after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and turned down Highway EE.
Steelville man arrested for setting house on fire last weekend
A Crawford County man is charged with setting a house fire earlier this week. Nathan Cassidy, 36, of Steelville, was charged yesterday with one count of second-degree arson. He’s being held with no bond. The fire was reported Sunday at a home in the 100 block of McCormick Road...
Student investigation underway at MU after racist social media post surfaces
A MU student is facing possible disciplinary action after their racist social media post goes viral. The university released a statement Thursday stating it was aware of the Snapchat post and had forwarded that information to the MU Office of Institutional Equity. Although the university’s statement doesn’t clarify what the...
Franklin County man charged for allegedly firing shots at cars, store front in St. Clair
A Franklin County man faces several felony charges for allegedly firing into two vehicles in St. Clair. Ricky Walton, of St. Clair, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held without bond.
Miller County Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in Facebook scams
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office issues a warning about recent posts on social media. The department announced Friday that there’s been a lot of spam posts recently depicting lost people, lost pets, houses for rents, and people stealing catalytic convertors. Many of the posts have been placed on “Community Pages” with the comments turned off to prevent people from calling out the spammer. After the post gets shared, it often changes the content to an ad for products, including links to questionable sites. If you don’t delete your “share”, those ads will appear on your social media.
