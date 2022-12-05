Read full article on original website
WESH
12-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after police say she brought a gun to school. According to police, it happened towards the end of the school day on Friday. According to school officials, they received a phone call late in the day Friday saying a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 29, shot, killed in shooting in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
Suspect engages in standoff with Osceola County deputies, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a standoff Saturday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened on Caloosa Street in Intercession City. Suspect Xavier Carlisle was wanted for burglary and battery out of Volusia County. Deputies said they had gone...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood
12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
12-year-old arrested for having a loaded firearm at school, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 12-year-old girl for having a firearm at Greenwood Lakes Middle School. Deputies said they received a call from the school’s dean, who had found a black Glock 48 inside of a student’s backpack. The student...
Mother of man shot, killed 6 years ago advocates to solve Cocoa cold cases
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County mother says she can’t rest until she knows who fatally shot her son six years ago. “It’s been six years, but I’m gonna have that day, I’m going to have my day,” his mother Anita Gibson said. >>>...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Search Warrant Busts Local Financial Crime Operation
The Orlando Police Department recently celebrated the arrests of suspects committing financial crimes locally. OPD financial crimes detectives recently executed a search warrant on a suspect vehicle that was used in the commission of multiple fraud offenses, using victims personal identification information to open loans and bank accounts and doing cash withdraws immediately, in Orlando as well as other Central Florida jurisdictions. Here’s what police found:
WESH
Orlando police searching for suspect in October shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a suspect in a shooting. On Oct. 18, a residence was shot into at the Catalina Isle Condominiums. According to police, they have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Junior Jacinthe, who has an active arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm.
Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
cw34.com
Florida man found in swamp 2 days after he was accused of beating his father
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man spent two nights in the swamp after deputies said he beat his father. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Cory Philippe was wanted by deputies after he had brutally beaten his father with a metal object. The search started on Wednesday...
WESH
FHP: 3 killed, 2 hurt in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County. Troopers were called to SR-44 at New York Ave East around 2:3o a.m. Sunday. They received reports of three deaths and two trauma alerts. There's no word on what caused this crash. Stay with...
WESH
Deputies: Woman, teen girl accused of fatally shooting, stabbing man after argument at Orlando bus stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — New details have been released in the investigation into the killing of a man in Orlando back in October. Police said Sean Ruben Acosta was killed along Lexington Avenue on Oct. 9. Kelonshay Watson, 24, and Anaitasha Santana, 17, are charged with second-degree murder in his...
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Deputies capture man who fled into swamp after beating his father
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Early Friday morning, Osceola County deputies captured a man accused of beating his father. Deputies said 32-year-old Cory Randall Philippe attacked his father Tuesday night, sparking a large search for him throughout the woods and vacant homes in Yeehaw Junction. Officials said Philippe is accused...
WESH
Orange County mother accused of suffocating child to death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Orange County is facing a list of charges, including second-degree murder and manslaughter, in the death of a child. It was mid-November when a 911 call came in from a hotel on Major Boulevard. The caller said she “killed her baby by suffocation.”
WESH
Man hospitalized after being stabbed inside New Smyrna Beach home, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man is behind bars Friday night charged with attempted murder. Police say 53-year-old Buddy Collins stabbed a man several times in the backyard of a New Smyrna Beach home. According to the arrest report, Collins was arrested at a home off...
WESH
Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release
SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
WESH
Affidavit: Sister tried to save mother from brother during deadly Kissimmee stabbing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Matthew Sisley, confessed to stabbing and killing his mother and also stabbing and injuring his sister in their Kissimmee home last month. In an interview with detectives, he claimed he attacked his mom because she "never pushed...
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
westorlandonews.com
Attempted Murder Arrest in Downtown Stabbing over Bottle of Cologne
The Orlando Police Department has taken another violent criminal off the streets who admitted to nearly killing a man over a bottle of cologne. A man was attacked in downtown Orlando with a metal pole and stabbed multiple times with a knife. The attacker has spent a combined 30 years in prison.
