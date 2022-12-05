I am a single mother and never wanted attention from people for my hard work only from my children. It’s a hard job and nothing to glorify. My kids are grown and have college degrees and I am not a grandmother because they are not married. They know it’s better and easier if they are married because I told them so. It takes sacrifice being a single mother and I don’t want to promote something that is hard but if it happens you pray for forgiveness and live. But don’t glorify it because marriage is beautiful but I didn’t have that luxury. I lived paycheck to paycheck without child support.my kids respect my sacrifices of me putting them first and in return they did what I asked. They are heroes some single mother but if you advertise it then you promote what we done. It’s not easy just let us live and basically that is what the real heroes want.
