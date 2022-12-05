ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 3

phil hines
6d ago

I am a single mother and never wanted attention from people for my hard work only from my children. It’s a hard job and nothing to glorify. My kids are grown and have college degrees and I am not a grandmother because they are not married. They know it’s better and easier if they are married because I told them so. It takes sacrifice being a single mother and I don’t want to promote something that is hard but if it happens you pray for forgiveness and live. But don’t glorify it because marriage is beautiful but I didn’t have that luxury. I lived paycheck to paycheck without child support.my kids respect my sacrifices of me putting them first and in return they did what I asked. They are heroes some single mother but if you advertise it then you promote what we done. It’s not easy just let us live and basically that is what the real heroes want.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question

A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release

With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
ATLANTA, LA
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
Front Office Sports

Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California

Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
CALABASAS, CA
TMZ.com

DaBaby Upsets Lion During Trip to Dubai Zoo

DaBaby is currently over in Dubai pushing his "Blame It On Baby 2" album, but he's also finding time to get wild ... at a zoo. The "BOP" rapper paid a visit to the Al Buqaish Private Zoo ... a world-renowned animal shelter and checked in with its owner, Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish, and a new friend named "Simba."
Eater

Even Obama Knows Where the Best New Fish Spot Is in Atlanta

It’s been quite a year for Atlanta restaurateurs Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht, which included the wildly successful opening of seafood market and cafe Fishmonger in Poncey-Highland (leading to a second location this fall) and the closure of critically acclaimed restaurant 8ARM on Ponce. But 2022 is ending on...
ATLANTA, GA
News4Jax.com

Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
WARNER ROBINS, GA

