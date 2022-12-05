Read full article on original website
Related
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And As A Fellow American, I Have To Salute Them
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
US scientists achieve ‘holy grail’ net gain nuclear fusion reaction: report
US scientists have reportedly carried out the first nuclear fusion experiment to achieve a net energy gain, a major breakthrough in a field that has been pursuing such a result since the 1950s, and a potential milestone in the search for a climate-friendly, renewable energy source to replace fossil fuels.The experiment took place in recent weeks at the government-funded Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, where researchers used a process known as inertial confinement fusion, the Financial Times reports, citing three people with knowledge of the experiment’s preliminary results.The test involved bombarding a pellet of hydrogen plasma with the...
Comments / 0