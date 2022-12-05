Read full article on original website
conceptcarz.com
Europe's Best-Selling Pickup Goes Platinum; New Ford Ranger Model Lifts Luxury to New Levels
• Range-topping new Ranger Platinum version of the region's market-leading pickup sets a new standard for luxury in the segment. •Ranger Platinum's premium interior, advanced connectivity, and powerful new Ford 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel deliver comfort with refined performance and towing ability. •Commanding and contemporary Ranger Platinum is available to order...
insideevs.com
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For EVs, LFA Successor May Get It
Lexus has confirmed it is seriously developing a software-based manual transmission for electric vehicles and that it is working on a production version of the Electrified Sport Concept. The company released the details at Toyota's Kenshiki media forum in Brussels, Belgium, where it said that its future EVs will "reinvent...
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
Autoweek.com
Here’s What VW Plans for the MEB+ Platform
VW's MEB+ platform will offer up to 435 miles of range, while also allowing for charging speeds of 175–200 kW. The automaker says that the MEB+ platform will feature a new generation of batteries dubbed unit-cell. VW plans to introduce 10 new electric models by 2026, including an inexpensive...
Autoweek.com
Curiously Bollinger-Like EV Rolls Out from UK Startup Munro
Scottish electric SUV aims for global sales—including in the United States. The Munro Mk1 uses a single-motor drivetrain with traditional a 4x4 transmission. The startup automaker claims the Mk1 turns out up to 375 hp in top-spec form and return 186 miles of range.
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
Autoweek.com
1982 Volkswagen Rabbit Pickup Is Junkyard Treasure
The Rabbit wasn't the first water-cooled Volkswagen car to show up in North American VW showrooms, because the Dasher (known as the Passat elsewhere) appeared here as a 1974 model. The Rabbit debuted as a 1975 model on our shores, quickly outselling its Audi-derived big brother. Noting how well small Japanese pickups were selling, Volkswagen of America developed a pickup version and began selling it here in 1979. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those nearly extinct Rabbit Pickups, which I found in a Denver-area yard last summer (sorry, Mk1 Golf fans—it got crushed months ago).
The $20,000 Nissan Serena Puts The Mini Back In Minivan
For our readers who live in Japan, Nissan has revealed a new version of its Serena minivan, and it looks like a genuinely cool, spacious, and affordable way to transport a family. It's been six years since the Nissan Quest minivan was discontinued in the US market, and Nissan has...
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
Autoweek.com
BrightDrop Begins Mass Production of Its EV Vans
GM's BrightDrop startup begins series production at CAMI Assembly plant in Ontario after a year of small-volume production. The electric van is offered in two wheelbases with a top range of about 250 miles on a full charge. BrightDrop has recently added DHL Canada to its list of commercial customers.
MotorAuthority
Watch Travis Pastrana hoon his 865-hp Subaru wagon in Gymkhana 2022
It's been well over a decade since rally driver and entrepreneur Ken Block released his first Gymkhana video, which starred a rally-prepped 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, and is still thoroughly exciting despite the lack of flair found in later videos in the series. Block in 2018 finally decided to...
torquenews.com
Tesla Shows Design Of The “Smaller, Tight Wolverine package” Cybertruck Meant For International Markets
Elon Musk has said that in the future Tesla will "make an international version of Cybertruck that will be kinda smaller, kind of like a tight Wolverine package." And today we have seen our first glimpse of a smaller, 2 door Cybertruck design directly from Tesla. The Cybertruck is Tesla’s...
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Could a Chevy Corvette ZR2 Off-Road Coupe Look Like?
The recent unveilings of all-terrain sports cars like the Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato had us thinking about what other likely candidates in the mid- and rear-engine category might choose to battle these two in the dirt, sand, and mud. The first thing that came to mind was an American mid-engined car—the long-awaited C8 Corvette. In road-going form it's an incredible performer (at its price point, and well beyond) that has truly impressed us. To imagine the C8 Corvette as a dirt-flinging, mud-slinging, rally-style vehicle, we turned to an AI image generator to rapid-prototype a few ideas.
Autoweek.com
How Brian Redman's Lola T600 Ushered in the GTP Era With its 1981 Laguna Seca Win
The original GTP cars are a far cry from the current new era of Le Mans Daytona hybrids from Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche. The first GTP car to win an IMSA race was a Lola T600 in the hands of driver Brian Redman at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1981.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Honda makes very efficient and practical SUVs. But which one gets the best gas mileage? The post Which 2023 Honda SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
What's the Best Eight-Cylinder Engine?
As red-blooded, cow-eating Americans, we on the Jalopnik staff are legally obligated to enjoy eight-cylinder engines. It’s part of your United States citizenship, and any indication that you don’t love God’s Perfect Number Of Cylinders can be cited as grounds for extradition to one of those godless commie four-cylinder countries in Europe. We’ve asked Owen, a refugee from the lands of small displacement, and he’s confirmed it’s not a place for Americans.
