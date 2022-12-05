The recent unveilings of all-terrain sports cars like the Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato had us thinking about what other likely candidates in the mid- and rear-engine category might choose to battle these two in the dirt, sand, and mud. The first thing that came to mind was an American mid-engined car—the long-awaited C8 Corvette. In road-going form it's an incredible performer (at its price point, and well beyond) that has truly impressed us. To imagine the C8 Corvette as a dirt-flinging, mud-slinging, rally-style vehicle, we turned to an AI image generator to rapid-prototype a few ideas.

6 DAYS AGO