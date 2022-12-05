ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

ICC prosecutor opposes EU plan for special Ukraine tribunal

By Molly Quell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xlozt_0jXvZPSU00

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Monday denounced a European Union proposal to create an U.N.-backed special tribunal to prosecute crimes in Ukraine , saying his court was capable of effectively dealing with war crimes committed there.

Karim Khan pushed back against the plan European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced last week to establish a special court to prosecute Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The EU has misstated the law,” Khan told reporters, defending his institution’s ability to prosecute high-ranking political figures.

The Hague-based ICC has launched an investigation into war crimes in Ukraine but cannot prosecute the crime of aggression — the act of invading another country — because the Russian Federation is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the court.

In her announcement, von der Leyen said it was essential to get approval from the United Nations to avoid issues of immunity. Heads of state, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin , are generally considered immune from prosecution while they are in office.

Von der Leyen said the EU would work with international partners to get “the broadest international support possible” for the tribunal, while continuing to support the ICC.

Khan has acknowledged that the ICC would be unable to prosecute Putin for the crime of aggression, but high-ranking figures could be tried for war crimes or genocide. “We should avoid fragmentation, and instead work on consolidation,” Khan said in an address to the Assembly of States Parties, the annual meeting of the ICC’s oversight body.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, his military forces have been accused of abuses ranging from killings in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to deadly attacks on civilian facilities, including the March 16 bombing of a theater in Mariupol that an Associated Press investigation established likely killed close to 600 people.

___

Follow AP 's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin plans to conscript Zaporizhzhia locals, Kyiv claims

Moscow is planning to conscript locals from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces have claimed.“The Russian occupiers plan to mobilise local residents in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region in order to replenish current losses,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an update.They added that the city of Melitopol was being targeted, suggesting that men of conscription age will be required “to come to the military commissariat in the near future.”Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin has said the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine is growing – but insists Russia...
The Independent

He was tortured by Russia – now he’s getting his revenge

The pain inflicted by his torturers was so severe that Volodymyr Zhemchugov tried to bite through the drip keeping him alive in order to blow bubbles of air into his veins and kill himself.The Soviet-era soldier turned Ukrainian partisan was being held in a prison hospital by Russian-backed proxies. It was 2015 in the eastern city of Luhansk.Vladimir Putin had recently illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula, war was raging between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists in Donbas. And in the middle of this, 52-year-old Zhemchugov had been captured after accidentally crawling over a mine while trying to sabotage a...
The Independent

EU parliament vice president detained over Qatar corruption allegations

One of the European parliament's most senior officials was expelled from her party after being arrested over corruption charges related to a “Gulf country”.Eva Kaili, a 44-year-old Greek socialist politician, was arrested on Friday after four others were detained for questioning.Belgian prosecutors claimed the "unnamed country" tried to influence the parliament with gifts and money. While prosecutors refrained from naming the Gulf country, sources close to the case confirmed to AFP that it was the World Cup host Qatar.Friday's arrest comes following at least 16 raids conducted in Brussels, which Belgian prosecutors said uncovered £516,000. Computers and mobile phones...
The Independent

Trump turned down Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout prisoner swap years ago, John Bolton says

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has revealed that Donald Trump turned down the chance to secure Paul Whelan’s release two years ago – despite the former president claiming to be outraged over the Biden administration’s deal which freed Brittney Griner but left the US marine in Russian custody.Mr Bolton, who was the national security adviser under Mr Trump for 17 months from 2018 to 2019, told CBS that the Trump administration had the opportunity to trade Mr Whelan for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2018.“The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade existed back then and it wasn’t made,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Viktor Bout reveals what he said to Brittney Griner as the two met on the tarmac during their exchange

Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer released from US custody in exchange for Brittney Griner, has revealed what he said to the basketball star when the two briefly crossed paths on a tarmac in Abu Dhabi."I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me," Mr Bout said on Saturday in an interview with state broadcaster RT.“You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness," he added, and said he felt Ms Griner "was positively inclined" towards him and seemed to offer her hand.Elsewhere in the interview, the arms dealer went off on a homophobic rant,...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Champagne-sipping Putin says ‘they started it’ to justify Russian strikes on Ukraine energy

Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure by claiming Kyiv “started it” when the Crimea bridge was bombed. Addressing a group of Russian serviceman as part of a lavish reception at the Kremlin, the Russian president said: “There is a lot of noise now about our strikes on the energy infrastructure [of Ukraine]. Yes, we are doing it.“But who started it? Who struck the Crimean bridge?” he said, before taking a sip from a glass of champagne.The event held in the presidential complex was arranged in order to award a group of military personnel, known as...
The Independent

Government to hold Cobra meetings as country faces wave of strikes

Plans for military staff and civil servants to cover for striking Border Force staff at airports and ports are among the contingency measures set to be discussed at a Cobra meeting on Monday.The Government confirmed that military personnel and civil servants are being trained to help step in, as the country faces an intensifying wave of planned strikes over conditions and pay this month from nurses, paramedics and rail workers to Border Force officials.Staff at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.The Government said that members of the...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents

A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
The Independent

White House official reveals Brittney Griner’s first words on US-bound plane after prisoner swap

After 10 months in Russian custody, Brittney Griner just wanted to talk.When she finally stepped on a US-bound plane following a historic prisoner exchange on a tarmac in Abu Dhabi, the newly freed WNBA star was escorted by Roger Carstens, the Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, who prepared her return to US soil.“When she finally got onto the US plane, I said: ‘Brittney, you must have been through a lot over the last 10 months. Here’s your seat. Please feel free to decompress. We will give you your space,’” he told CNN’s State of the Union on 11 December,...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
The Independent

Strikes news - live: Ministers to hold Cobra meetings as country faces wave of walkouts

The government is preparing to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today as the country braces for a week of industrial action that threatens to bring the UK to a standstill.On Tuesday, around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators will begin a 48-hour strike.On the same day civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will start a month-long strike, with workers in different agencies and departments walking out on different days.Then on Thursday, up to 100,000 nurses will strike, as with postal workers, civil...
The Independent

250,000 hospitality jobs at risk without more energy bills support, industry chief warns

Up to a quarter of a million jobs would be lost in a “bloodbath” on the high street if the government doesn’t extend its support on energy bills, an industry chief has warned.The fragile industry is already struggling with its own version of “long covid” and many businesses will not survive another economic shock, Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UK Hospitality, said. The organisation estimates that if support is not extended, more than 10,000 hospitality businesses could be forced to shut their doors in the coming year – the same number that closed due to Covid. That...
The Independent

Labour calls on Raab to abandon Bill of Rights plan

Labour have urged Dominic Raab to abandon plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a new Bill of Rights.The Justice Secretary had introduced the controversial Bill during his first stint in office but it was then shelved by Liz Truss’s short-lived government.Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed and Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle, in a letter to Mr Raab, urged him to “scrap” the plan.The pair warn that it would have a detrimental impact on the UK justice system, prevent the conviction of foreign terrorists and upset the foundation for the Good Friday Agreement.They also suggest scrapping the Human...
The Independent

“Have a nice day”: US killer of teenager Harry Dunn dodges questions after judge spares her jail

The US killer of a British teenager dodged questions after she was spared prison for causing his death by careless driving. Anne Sacoolas said no more than “have a nice day” when a reporter asked if she had any words for the grieving family of 19 year-old Harry Dunn. The 45 year-old diplomat’s wife was charged with his death after her Volvo, which she was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit the motorbike he was riding near military base RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire in August 2019.Employed by an intelligence agency in the US at the time of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Russia must pull troops out of Ukraine before peace talks, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said that Russia must withdraw its troops from Ukraine before any peace agreement can be considered in the 10-month conflict.The prime minister’s comment came in a phone call today with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in which Mr Sunak confirmed that more UK anti-air guns and short-range air defence missiles will arrive in the coming weeks.It came as Russian president Vladimir Putin said that an agreement would have to be reached “in the end” but that he was wary to do so because of what he perceived as Western duplicity over the Minsk accords of 2014 and 2015.Mr...
The Independent

DUP will not be bullied or cajoled into restoring Stormont, minister told

Unionists will not be “bullied or cajoled” into returning to powersharing, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has told the Northern Ireland Secretary.In a letter sent to Chris Heaton-Harris, seen by the PA news agency, Sir Jeffrey said the UK Government should not be “expending energy targeting the DUP” and ought instead to work towards a solution on the Northern Ireland Protocol that both unionists and nationalists can support.“There is no solid basis for an Executive and Assembly until the protocol is replaced with arrangements that restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market and our constitutional arrangements are respected,”...
The Independent

Ex-justice secretary rejects Hancock’s account of Covid prisoner release plan

Sir Robert Buckland, the justice secretary for much of the pandemic, has rejected claims made by Matt Hancock that a plan to release “thousands” of prisoners was considered by the Government.Mr Hancock, the former health secretary and unlikely star of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, made the claim in his newly published diaries.The MP, who is set to leave Parliament at the next general election, references a proposed plan he labelled “bonkers” that would have seen thousands of prisoners released amid concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 virus.In the entry, he mentions discussing it with...
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
The Independent

Putin ‘launches new Iranian drone attacks in Ukraine after stocks resupplied’

Russia appears to have launched new strikes using Iranian-made drones after supplies were likely restocked, UK intelligence has said. In an update on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defence said there had been reports of attacks by Iranian-made drones for the first time in three weeks. It said: “These events remain to be verified, but it is likely that Russia exhausted its previous stock of several hundred Shahed-131s and 136s and has now received a resupply.”On Tuesday, Ukrainian general staff reported shooting down 17 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), 14 of which were Shahed-136s. The next day, Kyiv officials said...
The Independent

Government accused of playing ‘dangerous game’ after ‘pause’ offer rejected

The Government has been accused of playing a “dangerous game” over nursing strikes, as it ignored an offer from trade unions to “press pause” on a walk-out in exchange for pay talks.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) had offered to suspend the proposed action if Health Secretary Steve Barclay would agree to negotiate properly on pay.But that proposal went unheeded, with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly earlier robustly defending the independent review process that the Government has said should determine pay increases.“The Government is looking desperate and appears to be misleading the public,” RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said.“The Foreign Secretary...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy