ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England fans pay World Cup tribute to boxing trainer who was stabbed to death

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzmkF_0jXvYZON00

A boxing trainer who was stabbed in a fight on a bridge in London has been remembered by England fans at the World Cup in Qatar .

Reece Newcombe, 31, who trained celebrities including former footballer Ian Wright , died after he was stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge, south-west London, last month.

A flag made by Three Lions supporters was displayed in the Al Bayt Stadium during England’s 3-0 win against Senegal , reading: “Football is coming home in memory of Reece.”

The England and Chelsea badges were displayed on the flag with a pair of boxing gloves and a photo of Mr Newcombe.

Civil servant Garford Beck, 60, who lives in London, and Mark Trigg, 48, a chef from Derby, were among those to ensure the flag was in the stadium on Sunday.

Mr Beck said a friend of his who knew the family asked if the flag could be created and they created a design ahead of the game.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s just another shocking statistic in London unfortunately.”

He added: “We got it on the TV for them and hopefully it brings a bit of comfort to the family. It’s very difficult to imagine the grief they’re going through.”

Members of the England men’s supporters’ team were also photographed with the flag ahead of their latest fixtures in Qatar on Monday.

Mr Beck said he would send photographs back to the UK, adding: “I think things like that can help and if it does that’s all well and good and it shows there are more important things in life than football.”

A fundraiser set up by one Mr Newcombe’s friends has raised £116,500 in aid of his baby daughter, Misse, ahead of her first Christmas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
The Independent

‘They can now give World Cup to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee for Morocco vs Portugal

Pepe insists Fifa “can now give the title to Argentina” after complaining about the Argentine referee in Portugal’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco.Facundo Tello officiated the 1-0 win for the Atlas Lions, with Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal the difference between the teams.But veteran centre-back Pepe was left furious by Tello’s influence, which follows the Albiceleste’s win over the Netherlands on Friday.Lionel Messi and Emi Martinez hit out at Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz, calling on Fifa to drop him from the remainder of the Qatar tournament.“It is unacceptable that an Argentine referee administered the game today after what happened...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate wary of making ‘wrong call’ over England future after World Cup exit against France

Gareth Southgate admits he is “conflicted” over whether to continue as England manager, and will not rush into any decision that could be a “mistake”, following his side’s World Cup quarter-final exit against France.The 52-year-old said he has found “large parts of the last 18 months difficult”, particularly noting criticism and the boos at Molineux during the 4-0 defeat by Hungary in June. While Southgate said he has loved most of the last few weeks in Qatar, and doesn’t have any regrets given the nature of the performance against France, he revealed he still hasn’t gotten over the Euro...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate will not rush into decision over future as England boss

Gareth Southgate will take time to consider his future as the England manager deals with conflicting thoughts after what he admits has been an often difficult last 18 months in the hot seat.Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another against reigning champions France on Saturday night as their World Cup dreams ended with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat in Qatar.England’s wait to emulate Sir Alf Ramsey’s 1966 heroes goes on as attention turns to Southgate as he processes the last-eight loss on the back of last summer’s European Championship final loss to Italy.The 52-year-old has a contract until the next...
The Independent

Eddie Jones’ sacking unbelievably disappointing – England captain Owen Farrell

England captain Owen Farrell feels the decision to sack Eddie Jones as head coach was “unbelievably disappointing”.Australian Jones was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008.Leicester’s director of rugby Steve Borthwick is favourite to succeed Jones, whose seven-year England reign came to an end just nine months before the 2023 World Cup – and with the Six Nations campaign set to start in February.Following a review of the @autumnnations, Eddie Jones has been dismissed as England men’s head coach. The RFU will conclude coach succession planning in the near future. Read the full RFU statement...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan - as it happened: Duke of Sussex reveals he has internally ‘blocked out’ early memories of Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received mixed reactions over their new Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, which dropped on Thursday (8 December).Parts of the much-hyped programme, which has been split into “Volume I” and “Volume II”, were described as “moving”, but the first three episodes did not deliver any new explosive allegations against the royal family - who will no doubt be relieved by the lack of revelations.The Independent’s Arts Editor Jessie Thompson wrote in her review of the series: “There are no major revelations here, nothing so incendiary that it will cancel King Charles’s coronation...
The Independent

Millionaire who died in speed record bid took hand off wheel to deploy parachute

A millionaire businessman who crashed at 244mph while attempting to set a speed record in a Porsche 911 Turbo had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest heard.Zef Eisenberg, 47, was trying to prove he had created the world’s fastest Porsche and was attempting a record “flying mile” when he was killed at Elvington Airfield, near York, in October 2020.During the run, the car went airborne – both barrel rolling and spinning end over end – and travelled 500 metres before it came to a stop, and Mr Eisenberg suffered multiple injuries.Coroner Jon Heath recorded...
The Independent

Four children fighting for life after falling through ice on Solihull lake

Four children are fighting for life after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull, as temperatures continue to plummet across the UK. Police said the children were pulled from the lake in Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon. They were in cardiac arrest when they were rescued and were rushed from the Kingshurst area to hospital, where they remain on life support. A desperate search of the water is ongoing amid fears others are missing, after the fire service was told there were up to six in the water. Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told an...
The Independent

Rhod Gilbert ‘feeling good’ as he discloses stage four cancer diagnosis

Rhod Gilbert has given fans an update on his health, revealing that he has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.In July, the comedian announced that he was undergoing treatment for cancer at Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, a hospital which he had previously raised funds for.At the time, he commended the NHS care he was receiving as “incredible”.The 54-year-old has given fans an update on his health during a recent interview with BBC Radio Wales.“I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day,” he said.Gilbert went on to recall the symptoms he suffered prior to his diagnosis, stating that...
The Independent

Hospital in England pays £5,200 for one agency doctor’s shift

An NHS hospital in England has paid up to £5,200 for one agency doctor's shift, according to figures obtained by Labour. The party said a Freedom of Information request revealed that one in three NHS trusts paid an agency more than £3,000 for a single doctor's shift last year, while three-quarters paid more than £2,000.The most expensive shift was £5,234 and was paid by the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust in Greater Manchester. Labour said the figure showed the extent of the staffing crisis within the health service, forcing the NHS to spend billions of pounds on doctors and...
The Independent

Football fans clash with police in Paris after France and Morocco World Cup wins

Football fans clashed with police in Paris after celebrations over France and Morocco's World Cup victories took a turn.Video shows riot police running toward the crowd by the Champs Elysees, where projectiles were reportedly thrown at officers. Tear gas was reportedly used as police made at least 74 arrests on the streets of Paris on Saturday, 10 December. Morocco made history as the first African team to ever make it through to the semi-final of the World Cup. The team will face France on 14 December to determine which side will make it through to the final. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ronaldo leaves pitch in tears as Portugal knocked out World CupEngland squad mascot 'Dave the Cat' begins journey to UK‘It’s not coming home’: England squad head back to UK as World Cup dreams shattered
The Independent

Gareth Southgate ponders his England future but has ‘few regrets’ from World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering his future but left Qatar with few regrets following the crushing World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of France.Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another against the reigning champions on Saturday night in a 2-1 defeat for the Euro 2020 runners-up.England’s wait to emulate Sir Alf Ramsey’s 1966 heroes goes on as attention turns to Southgate as he processes the last-eight loss and ponders his future.The 52-year-old has a contract until the European Championship in 2024 but wants to ensure he has the energy required to go again and that the...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: England fly home and Neymar struggles with Brazil exit

The dust settled on England’s 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France as the semi-finals took shape in Qatar.There is no action until Tuesday but here the PA news agency looks at how Sunday unfolded at the World Cup.England head homeThe England squad flew back to the UK on Sunday afternoon after their World Cup exit.Gareth Southgate’s side suffered a cruel 2-1 defeat to France on Saturday night, with captain Harry Kane missing a crucial late penalty.The early exit means England fell short of repeating their run to the last four in 2018.Kane’s miss will haunt him foreverFormer England captain Alan Shearer...
The Independent

Question Time: Meghan and Harry are ‘utterly irrelevant to this country’, minister says

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Speaking on Question Time, Employment minister Guy Opperman said the couple are “utterly irrelevant” to the progress of the UK and the royal family.He said on Thursday night’s programme: “I think they are clearly a very troubled couple, which I think anybody looking at them can say is a sad state of affairs.“That having been said, I agree that they are utterly irrelevant to this country and the progress of...
The Independent

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

Eight teams become four as the World Cup 2022 begins to draw to a close. After England’s heartbreaking loss to France, Morocco’s history-making run, Brazil’s surprise loss and the mayhem that is always a Netherlands vs Argentina game, Qatar 2022 is throwing up lots of questions. Luckily, Miguel Delaney is on hand to answer yours in You Ask The Questions. Can another World Cup semi-final mean Luka Modric is considered one of the greatest? Did the referees get it right? And can Neymar still be considered a great? Find out here. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

How England’s players rated at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

England exited the World Cup after a 2-1 quarter-final loss to reigning champions France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening.Gareth Southgate’s side were unable to match their run to the last four in 2018 and returned home from Qatar the morning after their defeat.Here, the PA news agency rates the performances of the squad members who played some part in taking England to the quarter-final stage.Jordan Pickford: Kept three clean sheets across the five games and also collected his 50th cap in the France defeat; the Everton goalkeeper remains Southgate’s undeniable first choice and he made a couple...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan series attack on Brexit ‘jingoism’ is wrong, says Lord Frost

Tory peer Lord Frost has lashed out at the Harry and Meghan docuseries, saying its claim that 2016 Brexit referendum sparked an outbreak of “jingoism and nationalism” was wrong.James Holt, executive director of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, describes Brexit as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism” in the Netflix series.The former Palace spokesperson said leaving the EU “gave people with really horrible views on the world a little bit more strength and confidence to say what they wanted to say”.Harry added: “So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly the same time that our relationship...
The Independent

Strike: Troubled Blood review – This drama should be cherished. It’s the BBC at its best

Strike: Troubled Blood really is an extraordinarily fine crime drama, where a range of exceptional talents come together to create something that is actually greater than the sum of its very formidable parts. That is something rare and to be cherished. And indeed watched, and I can unreservedly commend this four-parter as a highlight of your festive viewing (along with the latter stages of the World Cup, obviously). It starts brilliantly, but gets better, and there are some surprising and compelling star performances to come.It’s the latest adaptation, by Tom Edge, of the Strike detective works of JK Rowling...
The Independent

Man City fight back to earn draw with Man United as WSL derby packs out Etihad Stadium

Just over 44,000 fans were at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City and Manchester United fought out an eventful and energetic 1-1 draw in the Women’s Super League.United missed the chance to go level on points at the top with leaders Chelsea, but in the end might have been glad to merely keep the three points between themselves and City, who stay fourth.It was the hosts who dominated the early exchanges, with both Chloe Kelly and Bunny Shaw prominent in attack, but United’s defence remained resolute and they gradually worked their way into the contest.Nikita Parris started to cause problems...
The Independent

Strikes news - live: Ministers to hold Cobra meetings as country faces wave of walkouts

The government is preparing to hold an emergency Cobra meeting today as the country braces for a week of industrial action that threatens to bring the UK to a standstill.On Tuesday, around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union who work for Network Rail and 14 train operators will begin a 48-hour strike.On the same day civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union will start a month-long strike, with workers in different agencies and departments walking out on different days.Then on Thursday, up to 100,000 nurses will strike, as with postal workers, civil...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy