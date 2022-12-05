ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Suspended from ‘GMA3’ Following Affair Rumors

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
Anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been suspended from daytime talk show “GMA3,” following reports of an affair between the co-hosts. ABC network president Kim Godwin confirmed the news on a Monday morning staff call. Gio Benetiz and Stephanie Ramos will serve as fill-in hosts for the third hour of “Good Morning America” in the interim.

“These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC,” Gordon reportedly said on the call.

Holmes and Robach, who have worked together since September 2020 when Holmes joined “GMA3,” were reported to be in a relationship with each other in November, when The Daily Mail published 65 photos of them on a “romantic weekend” trip in upstate New York.

According to a source close to the situation, Holmes and Robach’s relationship did not violate any company policy, but the news received a heavy amount of scrutiny on social media because both Holmes and Robach are married, albeit reportedly separated from their spouses. Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, while Robach is married to actor and “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue.

Further reports from tabloid outlets like TMZ and Page Six claimed that the affair was well-hidden at work, with the news catching many of their coworkers at “Good Morning America” and ABC off-guard. How long the two have been in a relationship is unclear — The Daily Mail reported it began in June during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Page Six said their relationship began while training for the New York City Half Marathon in March, while sources told People that the relationship didn’t start until August, after both parties left their respective spouses.

After the initial Daily Mail story was published late last week, Holmes and Robach appeared on the Friday show of “GMA3,” though they did not directly address the situation.

“GMA3,” also known by its subtitle “What You Need to Know,” is an afternoon spinoff of the “Good Morning America” morning talk-show franchise. The series began as “GMA Day” in 2018, an entertainment and celebrity-focused program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. In 2019 it was rebranded “GMA3,” and Keke Palmer joined the program as a co-host later that year. In 2020, it was replaced by “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” during the on-set of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Robach and Jennifer Ashton. The “What You Need to Know” branding became permanent that summer, with Holmes joining the show in September.

Comments / 231

Shelia Graham
6d ago

Why suspend them? Two consenting adults. Just madness. Let those people continue to work. The moral police made the decision to suspend them.

Reply(19)
103
Tamara
6d ago

GOOD! The world has no more morals. We are no longer ashamed nor embarrassed of things that would cause embarrassment or ridicule. TJ and Amy have caused heart ache and pain along with their children's development. They are not role models we need to be viewing. and so on and so on.

Reply(1)
33
Allison N
6d ago

Yes, finally. Resolve your marriage issue before flaunting around in public. Both spouses deserve better privacy. 💔 Next, break-up are difficult, and worse when the other person flaunting around with new romance in public. 🤯 Lastly, your employer doesn't want or welcome a lawsuit

Reply
22
