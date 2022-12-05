Read full article on original website
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man
Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
Arson suspect arrested for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A person believed to be responsible for a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center (WRC) Thrift Shop has been arrested, according to the organization's director. The fire started in the dumpster behind the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop at 3030 US-31...
Man charged for hit and run, held on $250,000 bond
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
Grinch Arrested for Assaulting a Reindeer in Traverse City
You can’t make this stuff up – the Traverse City Police Department says they arrested the Grinch over the weekend. Officers say a man dressed as the Grinch was arrested for assaulting another man dressed as a reindeer. It all happened at a Christmas party. Guests at the...
Slushy Roads Lead to Fatal Car Crash in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner
Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
1 guest in Grinch costume arrested for punching coworker at holiday party in Traverse City: police
Police in Northern Michigan had to put some party guests on Santa’s naughty list after they brawled at a work-related holiday function over the weekend.
Hundreds of hams donated to help families in need this holiday
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- The Elk Rapids community is helping families in need this holiday season. The Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Village Market to donate 300 hams Friday morning. The donations will be distributed by Good Samaritan Family Services based in Ellsworth. Money...
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
Smell coming from Glens Landfill causing community concern
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Something smells at a county landfill, and residents are asking the state to step in. Driving down M-72 in Leelanau county, you might notice a different smell in the air. "Probably about last September was when we noticed the uptick in odor. We live about...
Amish couple critical after vehicle-buggy crash
An Amish couple were critically injured and alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy Sunday evening, November 27th on East Colonville Road. A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in Sheridan Township near South...
Hometown Highlights 12/9/22
Check out highlights from our first basketball edition of Hometown Highlights for the 2022-2023 school year. We made stops at several Big North Conference schools to see some early season action on both the boys and girls side. Cadillac visited Gaylord for a doubleheader on Friday evening while Traverse City...
Sunshine to start Friday, then snow for some
Today geography will matter. North of Gaylord the sky will be mostly sunny. South of Gaylord, the farther south you go, the cloudier it will be. South of Cadillac there will be afternoon snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind will be light...5 to 15 mph...mainly from the east.
