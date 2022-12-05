ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man

Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man charged for hit and run, held on $250,000 bond

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Slushy Roads Lead to Fatal Car Crash in Kalkaska County

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner

Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Hundreds of hams donated to help families in need this holiday

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- The Elk Rapids community is helping families in need this holiday season. The Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Village Market to donate 300 hams Friday morning. The donations will be distributed by Good Samaritan Family Services based in Ellsworth. Money...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Smell coming from Glens Landfill causing community concern

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Something smells at a county landfill, and residents are asking the state to step in. Driving down M-72 in Leelanau county, you might notice a different smell in the air. "Probably about last September was when we noticed the uptick in odor. We live about...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Amish couple critical after vehicle-buggy crash

An Amish couple were critically injured and alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy Sunday evening, November 27th on East Colonville Road. A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in Sheridan Township near South...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Hometown Highlights 12/9/22

Check out highlights from our first basketball edition of Hometown Highlights for the 2022-2023 school year. We made stops at several Big North Conference schools to see some early season action on both the boys and girls side. Cadillac visited Gaylord for a doubleheader on Friday evening while Traverse City...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sunshine to start Friday, then snow for some

Today geography will matter. North of Gaylord the sky will be mostly sunny. South of Gaylord, the farther south you go, the cloudier it will be. South of Cadillac there will be afternoon snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind will be light...5 to 15 mph...mainly from the east.
GAYLORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy