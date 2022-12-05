A suspected burglary in Johnson Valley was bungled when the suspects were spotted on camera by the owner and a neighbor. Last week on Wednesday November 30th two men were observed on camera at a residence on Joshua Tree Road in Johnson Valley. When confronted by neighbor, the two men said they were ‘looking for water,’ and when informed that cops were on their way they drove off in a maroon truck toward Landers.

