ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
z1077fm.com

“Old Spanish Trail” historical talk at Old Schoolhouse Museum in 29 Palms Friday, 12/9

The 29 Palms Historical Society will be hosting their monthly Second Friday Lecture Series this Friday (December 9th) at the Old Schoolhouse Museum. Called “History and Change on the Old Spanish Trail from Mountain Springs, Nevada to Salt Creek” – the talk is sponsored by the Desert Institute at Joshua Tree National Park and the 29 Palms Historical Society.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

Craft Fairs this Saturday, 12/10 in Landers and Joshua Tree

The Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree is holding their annual Craft Fair from 8AM to 4PM this Saturday. There will be a variety of vendors as well as a snack bar – masks are required at this event and its open to the public. The Landers Association will...
LANDERS, CA
z1077fm.com

Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business

Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Free Flu and COVID shots and information session on Wed. 12/7

The Morongo Basin Healthcare District is offering a FREE COVID and Flu public talk and vaccination event tomorrow – Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Yucca Valley Senior Center. Michelle Zaccaria, RN, will be on-hand addressing COVID “facts vs. myths” and the importance of getting...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

BLM Campfire and Target Practice restrictions ease in San Bernardino County

Seasonal campfire restrictions in San Bernardino and surrounding counties has been lifted – allowing campfires and target shooting on public lands. Although restrictions are lifted, News Director Jef Harmatz reminds us of the guidelines that are still in place:. Always allow at least 5 feet cleared around your campfire.
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Town Council meeting recap – Public Facility Development Fee Structure and other town business

At last night’s Yucca Valley Town Council meeting, the Council received a donation, considered the Public Facility Development Impact Fee structure, and reviewed and filed the San Bernardino County Transit Authority Council of Governments Housing Trust Update. The Yucca Valley Town Council meeting opened with the current Yucca Valley...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Attempted Johnson Valley burglary caught on camera, two suspects arrested after fleeing

A suspected burglary in Johnson Valley was bungled when the suspects were spotted on camera by the owner and a neighbor. Last week on Wednesday November 30th two men were observed on camera at a residence on Joshua Tree Road in Johnson Valley. When confronted by neighbor, the two men said they were ‘looking for water,’ and when informed that cops were on their way they drove off in a maroon truck toward Landers.
JOHNSON VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

Woman who went missing after car crash in Joshua Tree found, reunited with family

A woman who went missing after a single-car crash on Tuesday morning (12/6) has been found and reunited with family. Melissa Dobson, 33 was reported missing on Tuesday morning after authorities found her car at the scene of a single-car crash on Quail Springs Road and Pueblo Trail in Joshua Tree at around 6:30AM. A search was launched using ground and air units, with many residents reporting circling helicopters and drones on the road where Dopson went missing.
JOSHUA TREE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy