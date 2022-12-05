Read full article on original website
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
“Old Spanish Trail” historical talk at Old Schoolhouse Museum in 29 Palms Friday, 12/9
The 29 Palms Historical Society will be hosting their monthly Second Friday Lecture Series this Friday (December 9th) at the Old Schoolhouse Museum. Called “History and Change on the Old Spanish Trail from Mountain Springs, Nevada to Salt Creek” – the talk is sponsored by the Desert Institute at Joshua Tree National Park and the 29 Palms Historical Society.
Craft Fairs this Saturday, 12/10 in Landers and Joshua Tree
The Continuing Care Center in Joshua Tree is holding their annual Craft Fair from 8AM to 4PM this Saturday. There will be a variety of vendors as well as a snack bar – masks are required at this event and its open to the public. The Landers Association will...
Wednesday Water Roundup: Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley meeting agendas
At 4 p.m. this afternoon (December 7, 2022) the Hi-Desert Water District, which serves Yucca Valley, will meet at the district office on the highway at Inca Trail. And in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the office on Chollita Road off Park Blvd.
29 Palms Planning Commission meets tonight 12/6 – Agenda and link
The 29 Palms Planning Commission meets tonight in regular session – its a light Agenda with public comments welcome, and a business license change on the consent calendar. The meeting takes place at 5PM at 29 Palms City Hall, at 6136 Adobe Road. The meeting can be livestreamed or...
Two Men Arrested for suspicion of vehicle tampering at Yucca Valley business
Two men were arrested in Yucca Valley on Tuesday night after they were caught on camera allegedly tampering with vehicles. At around 10PM on Tuesday, December 6th – two individuals wearing hoodies, backpacks, and what was described as “helmets” appeared on a security camera at Down the Road Motors in Yucca Valley, according to the Sheriff’s report.
Free Flu and COVID shots and information session on Wed. 12/7
The Morongo Basin Healthcare District is offering a FREE COVID and Flu public talk and vaccination event tomorrow – Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Yucca Valley Senior Center. Michelle Zaccaria, RN, will be on-hand addressing COVID “facts vs. myths” and the importance of getting...
BLM Campfire and Target Practice restrictions ease in San Bernardino County
Seasonal campfire restrictions in San Bernardino and surrounding counties has been lifted – allowing campfires and target shooting on public lands. Although restrictions are lifted, News Director Jef Harmatz reminds us of the guidelines that are still in place:. Always allow at least 5 feet cleared around your campfire.
Yucca Valley Town Council meeting recap – Public Facility Development Fee Structure and other town business
At last night’s Yucca Valley Town Council meeting, the Council received a donation, considered the Public Facility Development Impact Fee structure, and reviewed and filed the San Bernardino County Transit Authority Council of Governments Housing Trust Update. The Yucca Valley Town Council meeting opened with the current Yucca Valley...
Attempted Johnson Valley burglary caught on camera, two suspects arrested after fleeing
A suspected burglary in Johnson Valley was bungled when the suspects were spotted on camera by the owner and a neighbor. Last week on Wednesday November 30th two men were observed on camera at a residence on Joshua Tree Road in Johnson Valley. When confronted by neighbor, the two men said they were ‘looking for water,’ and when informed that cops were on their way they drove off in a maroon truck toward Landers.
Woman who went missing after car crash in Joshua Tree found, reunited with family
A woman who went missing after a single-car crash on Tuesday morning (12/6) has been found and reunited with family. Melissa Dobson, 33 was reported missing on Tuesday morning after authorities found her car at the scene of a single-car crash on Quail Springs Road and Pueblo Trail in Joshua Tree at around 6:30AM. A search was launched using ground and air units, with many residents reporting circling helicopters and drones on the road where Dopson went missing.
