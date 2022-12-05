A public viewing for Bobby Duane Young will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10 am to 8 pm at Brownfield Funeral Home. A family service will be held privately. Bobby passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home in Brownfield. He was born in Bakersfield, CA to Johnie and Hazel Young while they were migrant working and living in tents. He received his GED and was the top of his class. Bobby served in the Army National Guard in the 112th Armored Calvary. He married Patsy Elaine Mauk on September 5, 1958, in Tokio. The deepest roots of the Terry County grape industry started with Bobby and Patsy in 1987 after he gave up cotton and started a vineyard. People asked him why grapes and he would respond, “Because I like to eat.” Bobby worked hard and loved deep. He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnie and Hazel Young, brother, Wayne Young and sister, Gail Teeter.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO