WIBW
RCPD searches for man wanted on burglary, theft warrant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are on the hunt for a man wanted on an active burglary and theft warrant. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, that it is in search of Brandon Welty. It said Welty is wanted on an active warrant for residential burglary and three counts of theft.
Sheriff: Car theft suspect caught hiding under Kansas bridge
DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a California man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Colorado. Just after 12:30a.m. Monday, the Salina Police Department notified the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office of a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 at approximately 150mph, according to Undersheriff Jeff Vaughan.
WIBW
Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday. TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police: Kan. burglary suspect locked resident out of apartment
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement arrested a Salina man early Tuesday after he allegedly entered a north Salina apartment without permission and attempted to lock out the man who lives there. Just before 1:30a.m., officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 10th Street in Salina and found two...
Sheriff: Kansas woman accused of selling meth
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 3p.m. Dec. 3, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Nissan Sentra after allegedly committing a traffic infraction near 118th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly walking on Interstate 35, resisting arrest near Emporia
One person was arrested after an incident on Interstate 35 near Emporia on Tuesday. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says a deputy tried to arrest a person who was allegedly walking on the highway near mile marker 138, or near Road U. Deputies, with the help of Emporia Police and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, went “hands on” and the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Emanul Ramirex Cornejo, allegedly resisted arrest.
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify man in connection to aggravated burglary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka officials are attempting to identify a man connected to an aggravated burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 5, that it needs the public’s help to identify a man in connection to an ongoing aggravated burglary investigation. TPD noted that the...
1350kman.com
State health officials investigating rash of dead geese in Pottawatomie County
Officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are investigating several occurrences of ill and dying wild geese in Pottawatomie County. Local Health Officer Leslie Campbell informed county commissioners Monday the state officials are investigating the cause and have taken samples of why those geese are dying. It’s not...
Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Theft of race equipment, trailer in Manhattan results in more than $10,000 loss
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – More than $10,000 was stolen from the Manhattan Cross Country Club on Sunday following the theft of a trailer. The Riley County Police Department reports that a trailer was stolen from the 3600 block of Claflin Rd. on Dec. 4 around 4 p.m. The trailer was described as a 2013 white enclosed […]
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alahdal, Faysal Alhosain; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Unlawful acts:...
WIBW
Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
WIBW
Topeka City Council requests hearing to revoke 45th Street Bar license
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body moved to request action on 45th Street Bar. The Topeka City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to request a hearing be convened by Alcoholic Beverage Control to revoke the bar’s drinking establishment license. ABC would also notify City Manager Stephen Wade of any attempts to renew that license.
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
Kansas soldier pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, dishonorably discharged
FORT RILEY (KSNT) – A soldier from Fort Riley has pled guilty to charges after being accused of stabbing a fellow soldier to death earlier this year. Stars and Stripes reports that Spc. Jalen D. Thomas, 21, pled guilty on Friday to the lesser charge of manslaughter after being charged by the Army for murder, […]
ksal.com
Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting
Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
Drowning victim recovered in Kansas lake
The body of a Virginia man has been recovered after his boat capsized in Centralia Lake on Friday, Dec. 2.
17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
WIBW
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize. Scott was arrested on Tuesday.
