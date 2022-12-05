ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYvLM_0jXvUSdo00

MOSCOW — (AP) — A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation.

Officials in the republic of Dagestan, which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of water, said this week that 2,500 or more seal corpses have been found recently.

Svetlana Radionova of the natural resources watchdog agency Rosprirodnadzor said on Russian state television that hypoxia is being seen as the most likely cause and she said that scientists are investigation whether natural gas emissions in the Caspian could account for low oxygen.

The Caspian Sea has extensive natural gas reserves that are being tapped increasingly.

Radionova said a similar mass death of seals — about 2,000 — was recorded in Dagestan and neighboring Azerbaijan in 2000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
KRMG

Putin vows to persist with strikes in Ukraine, ignoring West

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Kremlin said Thursday it’s up to Ukraine’s president to end the military conflict in the country, suggesting terms that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected, while Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the fighting despite Western criticism. Kremlin spokesman...
KRMG

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert, but back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon.
KRMG

China's looser anti-COVID measures met with relief, caution

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — People across China reacted with relief and caution Thursday to the dramatic government decision to loosen some of the world's most severe COVID-19 restrictions. For the first time in months, Jenny Jian hit the gym in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou without being...
KRMG

Who is Viktor Bout? Infamous arms dealer swapped for Brittney Griner

"She’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held in intolerable circumstances." So President Joe Biden announced today from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, alerting the press to the news that Brittney Griner has finally been released from a Mordavian penal colony. Biden spoke next to Cherelle Griner, the American WNBA basketball player's visibly affected wife.
KRMG

2022 was year the horror of war returned to Europe

LONDON — (AP) — This was the year war returned to Europe, and few facets of life were left untouched. Russia’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine unleashed misery on millions of Ukrainians, shattered Europe’s sense of security, ripped up the geopolitical map and rocked the global economy. The shockwaves made life more expensive in homes across Europe, worsened a global migrant crisis and complicated the world’s response to climate change.
KRMG

Kremlin says up to Zelenskyy when Ukraine conflict ends

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Kremlin said Thursday it’s up to Ukraine’s president to end the military conflict in the country, suggesting terms that Kyiv has repeatedly rejected, while Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the fighting despite Western criticism. Kremlin spokesman...
KRMG

Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. The execution of Mohsen Shekari comes as other detainees also face the possibility...
KRMG

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for...
KRMG

Scrutiny of Ukraine church draws praise, fear of overreach

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — After its searches of holy sites belonging to Ukraine's historic Orthodox church, the nation's security agency posted photos of evidence it recovered — including rubles, Russian passports and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch. Supporters and detractors of the church debate...
AFP

Kremlin sees 'risk' of Ukraine attacks on Crimea

The Kremlin said Thursday that the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula was vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks after officials said they had shot down a drone near a key naval base. In the latest incident over Crimea Thursday, Russia said it had shot down a drone over the Black Sea near Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean peninsula, which hosts a key Russian naval base.
KRMG

EU split over newest members joining ID-check-free zone

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union countries are weighing on Thursday whether the bloc’s three newest members — Bulgaria, Romania, and Croatia — can fully open their borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but more delays to their entry appear likely. A...
KRMG

Jailed Nobel laureate Bialiatski barred from sending speech

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Imprisoned Belarusian human rights campaigner Ales Bialiatski, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with rights groups in Russia and Ukraine, hasn't been allowed by Belarus authorities to hand over his speech for the award ceremony, his wife said Thursday. Natalia Pinchuk, who will...
The Associated Press

German coup plot fueled by conspiracy claims, COVID measures

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged plot to topple the German government, led by a self-styled prince, a retired paratrooper and a Berlin judge, had its roots in a murky mixture of post-war grudges, antisemitic conspiracy theories and anger over recent pandemic restrictions, experts say. Police detained 25 people Wednesday described as being part of Germany’s Reichsbuerger, or Reich Citizens, movement. While the name might suggest a link to the Nazi era, it actually refers to the first modern pan-German nation formed when Prussia’s King Wilhelm I and his chancellor, Otto von Bismarck, united numerous smaller states into a single empire, or Reich, in 1871. Reich Citizens consider the partition of Germany by Allied powers after World War II and the subsequent democratic states that followed to have been illegal, arguing instead that the original Reich still exists.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
108K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy