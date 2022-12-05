The Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in "America's Game" — a college football showdown with 132 years of history. For most of that history, the Army-Navy game has taken place in Philadelphia. The city has hosted the rivals a whopping 89 times. The New York City region is next, at 21. But next year, West Point and the Naval Academy will take their teams to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, kicking off a five-city rotation that will keep them away from Philly until 2027.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO