Read full article on original website
Related
phillyvoice.com
La Colombe's new winter pastry selection includes gingerbread scones, peppermint mocha cookies
A local coffee company has unveiled its lineup of seasonal sweets, which pair perfectly with its wintry lattes on tap. Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters has hired a new Head Baker, Sydney Dempsey, who is launching a Winter Seasonal Pastry Menu at La Colombe Fishtown this week that will be available through February.
phillyvoice.com
Participate in different holiday cultures at The National Museum of American Jewish History carnival
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and winter holidays are weeks away. However, Philadelphia's diverse culture is full of families celebrating more than just Christmas. The National Museum of American Jewish History brings all cultures together with the Being___ at Christmas Annual Day of Family Fun event. The carnival-style event, which returns in person for the first time since 2019, welcomes families of all beliefs and backgrounds together for a day of fun.
phillyvoice.com
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
phillyvoice.com
Ahead of 2023 mayoral election, Lenfest Institute offers Philly voters cash for their opinions
The Lenfest Institute for Journalism is looking to pay Philadelphians for their perspective on next year's mayoral race. If you check your mailbox, you may find an envelope addressed to "Philadelphia Resident" with a single dollar bill and a quarter attached to the enclosed letter. That is no mistake, and...
phillyvoice.com
Husband of missing Bucks County woman taken into custody as two month search continues
The husband of a missing Sellersville woman was taken into custody this week. Stephen Capaldi, the husband of Elizabeth Capaldi, the Bucks County woman who was last seen on Oct. 10, was in police custody Thursday for questioning. However, he was not arrested, according to 6ABC. There are no charges at this time.
phillyvoice.com
Why this weekend's Army-Navy game is the last one in Philly until 2027
The Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in "America's Game" — a college football showdown with 132 years of history. For most of that history, the Army-Navy game has taken place in Philadelphia. The city has hosted the rivals a whopping 89 times. The New York City region is next, at 21. But next year, West Point and the Naval Academy will take their teams to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, kicking off a five-city rotation that will keep them away from Philly until 2027.
phillyvoice.com
Maple Shade man who sold $2.7 million in pesticides, falsely claiming they would kill COVID-19, sentenced to prison
Paul Andrecola, the Burlington County businessman who sold more than $2.7 million worth of unregistered pesticides to the U.S. government and other customers, falsely claiming they would kill the coronavirus, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Andrecola, 63, of Maple Shade, worked for three companies...
Comments / 0