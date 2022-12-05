ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Participate in different holiday cultures at The National Museum of American Jewish History carnival

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and winter holidays are weeks away. However, Philadelphia's diverse culture is full of families celebrating more than just Christmas. The National Museum of American Jewish History brings all cultures together with the Being___ at Christmas Annual Day of Family Fun event. The carnival-style event, which returns in person for the first time since 2019, welcomes families of all beliefs and backgrounds together for a day of fun.
MetLife Stadium sells awful cheesesteaks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.j. — While you could say a lot of things about me, one thing no one would question is my lack of Philadelphia bonafide credentials. I value my civic pride highly. That certainly extends to when, on the rare occasion, I leave the city limits. Attending the...
Why this weekend's Army-Navy game is the last one in Philly until 2027

The Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in "America's Game" — a college football showdown with 132 years of history. For most of that history, the Army-Navy game has taken place in Philadelphia. The city has hosted the rivals a whopping 89 times. The New York City region is next, at 21. But next year, West Point and the Naval Academy will take their teams to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, kicking off a five-city rotation that will keep them away from Philly until 2027.
Maple Shade man who sold $2.7 million in pesticides, falsely claiming they would kill COVID-19, sentenced to prison

Paul Andrecola, the Burlington County businessman who sold more than $2.7 million worth of unregistered pesticides to the U.S. government and other customers, falsely claiming they would kill the coronavirus, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Andrecola, 63, of Maple Shade, worked for three companies...
