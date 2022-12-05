ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Bay News 9

Nonprofit flies toys to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mary Bryant knows there’s always enough space on an important flight like the one happening Saturday morning. “We're going to cram it as much as we can,” said Bryant, a pilot out of St. Petersburg. She’s been flying for over 40 years, but...
FORT MYERS, FL
Bay News 9

Old Florida Christmas celebrates a simple joys of life

TAMPA, Fla. — In the 1800's, Christmas for Florida’s new settlers looked a lot different than today’s yuletide celebrations. The Manatee County Historical Park hosts its annual Old Florida Christmas this weekend, and you can step into the past. “Just bringing back the simplicity of Christmas celebrations...
BRADENTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment

I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Lakeland couple marries, wins 1st place for parade float

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland couple tied the knot at one of Polk County’s biggest Christmas parades. This winter wonderland wedding was specially crafted by local businesses at no charge to the bride and groom. The amount behind the kind gesture was averaged around $20,000. “It’s been a...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

USF professor talks red tide research after blooms spotted in the area

TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian, experts say a red tide bloom started in Sarasota that killed thousands of fish and caused respiratory issues for people in the area. Now, researchers say the bloom has traveled north to the Bay Area — red tide has been spotted on beaches in Pinellas County like St. Pete Beach and in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Tampa sign company delivers on excuses, late on promises

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs. The business owner has paid more than $4,000 for the signs but has not received the final, big street sign. “I want my sign,” she said. “I paid for it and I have been patient.” Vasconcelo hired Tampa […]
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
BAY PINES, FL

