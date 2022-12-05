Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
Sugar Hill remains top choice for St. Pete faith leader on Tropicana Field redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors in St. Petersburg said they believe it's a chance to honor the community displaced when Tropicana Field was built. Sugar Hill Community Partners is still the top choice of the four developers for Bishop Manuel L. Sykes of Bethel Community Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.
Bay News 9
Nonprofit flies toys to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mary Bryant knows there’s always enough space on an important flight like the one happening Saturday morning. “We're going to cram it as much as we can,” said Bryant, a pilot out of St. Petersburg. She’s been flying for over 40 years, but...
Bay News 9
Old Florida Christmas celebrates a simple joys of life
TAMPA, Fla. — In the 1800's, Christmas for Florida’s new settlers looked a lot different than today’s yuletide celebrations. The Manatee County Historical Park hosts its annual Old Florida Christmas this weekend, and you can step into the past. “Just bringing back the simplicity of Christmas celebrations...
People are leaving these major US cities to come to Tampa
It's no secret that Tampa and the rest of Florida have been more desirable for new residents in recent years, but where have they been coming from in recent months?
Tampa native, longtime parachute record holder Joseph Kittinger dies at 94
TAMPA, Fla. — Retired Air Force Col. Joseph Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died Friday in Florida. He was 94. His death was announced by former U.S. Rep. John Mica and other...
Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment
I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
Bay News 9
Lakeland couple marries, wins 1st place for parade float
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland couple tied the knot at one of Polk County’s biggest Christmas parades. This winter wonderland wedding was specially crafted by local businesses at no charge to the bride and groom. The amount behind the kind gesture was averaged around $20,000. “It’s been a...
fox35orlando.com
What is that noise? South Tampa neighbors search for source of mystery bass sound
TAMPA, Fla. - Neighbors around South Tampa have a mystery on their hands. What is that strange noise?. Hundreds of people have taken to social media, complaining about a deep bass sound that can often be heard and even felt on some Saturday nights into the early morning hours. "A...
Bay News 9
USF professor talks red tide research after blooms spotted in the area
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian, experts say a red tide bloom started in Sarasota that killed thousands of fish and caused respiratory issues for people in the area. Now, researchers say the bloom has traveled north to the Bay Area — red tide has been spotted on beaches in Pinellas County like St. Pete Beach and in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies in Tampa at age 84
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and activist who co-founded Ms. Magazine with Gloria Steinem, formed a powerful speaking partnership with her and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the feminist movement, has died. She was 84.
Madeira Beach driver accused of killing woman in crosswalk on Treasure Island
Pinellas County deputies said a Madeira Beach man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Treasure Island.
ABC Action News
Couple gets married, graduates from University of South Florida in same day
TAMPA, Fla. — Some of the biggest moments in a person’s life are the day you graduate from college and the day you walk down the aisle. A pair of University of South Florida grads managed to do both in one day. Emily and Sean Rooks have had...
Landmark Pinellas County cemetery remains a source of heartbreak
A landmark Pinellas County cemetery with a troubled past remains a source of heartbreak for families who laid their loved ones to rest.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Tampa sign company delivers on excuses, late on promises
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs. The business owner has paid more than $4,000 for the signs but has not received the final, big street sign. “I want my sign,” she said. “I paid for it and I have been patient.” Vasconcelo hired Tampa […]
Pasco marine deputy saves dog trapped in mangrove
A Pasco County marine deputy saved a dog trapped on a mangrove island in New Port Richey.
Bay News 9
Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
Bay News 9
Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
St. Pete's Salt Creek is now a ‘Waterway of Cultural and Environmental Importance’
The resolution can teach us about cleaning our waterways and (maybe) restoring civil discourse to political life.
Comments / 0