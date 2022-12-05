Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment
Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
How to Watch 'The Match:' Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
Everything you need to know about watching "The Match" on Dec. 10.
Golfer’s wife makes horrific Tiger Woods comment
The war of words between pro golfers Tiger Woods and Pat Perez now involves one player’s wife and a wildly shocking Instagram comment. The whole thing started when Woods criticized the LIV Golf tour back in July. The golf legend said that those who left the PGA Tour for the upstart league “turned their back Read more... The post Golfer’s wife makes horrific Tiger Woods comment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tiger Woods reveals his son, Charlie, 13, is already outdriving him
Tiger Woods will admit it: his 13-year-old son, Charlie, has already outdrove him as the elder has told him to emulate Rory McIlroy's swing.
"Little John" Daly Following in Dad's NCAA Golfing Footsteps
Professional golfer John Daly has had a rough go of things over the last few years, having revealed to the world that he is battling bladder cancer in 2020. His cancer diagnosis, which was made public information in September 2020, is troubling news for the two-time major champion and five-time PGA Tour event winner.
Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team
More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
Golf.com
A global hierarchy of golf tours is forming. Here’s what it looks like
There has never been a year in professional golf quite like 2022, with various tours making pitches to players, tours buying up other tours and tours we didn’t even know existed creating headlines (Read: MENA Tour). But in the wake of a line being drawn in the sand between players, the same has seemingly happened among tours.
Golf Digest
Pro golfer shares his perfect 1-hour practice routine—and it's full of great advice
Like most golfers, I've got a lot going on in my life, which means limited time to practice. Most of the time I spend dedicating to comes in random pockets, and rarely lasts more than an hour. Which, begs the question, what's the best way to spend that hour? How can I make it go the furthest for my game?
Golf.com
Poll: LIV Golf squarely on sports-watchers’ minds if not their TV screens
However you feel about LIV Golf and what it represents, its rapid ascent into a full-blown tour in 2022 has been nothing short of astonishing. A year ago, the Saudi-funded organization — in the eyes of most golf fans, anyway — wasn’t much more than a far-fetched concept. No announced players. No announced host sites. No teams. No TV deal. No sponsors. Nothing. And while not all of these elements have come to fruition over the past 12 months, enough of them have to legitimize LIV as a professional sports entity with which to be reckoned. The golf world has certainly taken notice, and so, too, have executives across the sports world.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy's simple solution for on-course jitters cracked up Ernie Johnson
Ernie Johnson might just have the best job in America. At the very least, he probably has the most fun one, highlighted by hearing the musings of Charles Barkley. Heck, just last night he got to witness Kenny Smith push Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree. But the Inside The...
Golf Digest
Pelican Golf Club, host of The Match: Everything you need to know about the course
If, while watching the latest edition of Capital One’s The Match on Saturday, you’re noticing some similarities between the host layout—Pelican Golf Club—and Augusta National, you’re likely not alone. As darkness sets in Belleair, Fla. on Dec. 10, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take...
Golf Digest
Viktor Hovland’s exciting 'Christmas present,' Tiger Woods’ awkward handshake, and the most sketchy scorecard we’ve ever seen
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still buzzing ringing from our first trip on the Polar Express. You know, because of the sleigh bells. Anyway, did you know you could make it all the way to the North Pole and back in plenty of time to watch some afternoon football? What a whirlwind! There was plenty to nitpick about the old train (No heat or bathrooms for a 90-minute ride?), but the most important thing is that the kids loved it.
GolfWRX
LIV pro’s wife takes vicious swipe at Tiger Woods over his car accident
It’s been a year of drama and controversies in the golfing world, with the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf showing no signs of improving. Much of the bad blood between the two has played out off the course, and that is once again the case this week, as the wife of prominent LIV golfer Pat Perez, Ashley, took a vicious swipe at Tiger Woods over his single-car accident in 2021.
Golf Digest
Kelly in Vegas on her bowl season leans, our best bets for The Match and the best gambling movies of all time, ranked
Like any real-deal handicapper, Kelly Stewart, better known as Kelly in Vegas, likes to get in her football bets early. Closing-line value, ever heard of it?. The one time of year you can screw yourself on CLV, however, is Bowl Season, especially now that opt-outs are becoming the norm and more and more players are entering the transfer portal immediately after the regular season ends. That team you got at -3.5 when the schedule came out might end up being a six-point underdog by kickoff, which is never a good sign. Stewart has already gotten in one early bet on her Alma Mater, Kansas State, against the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. How could she not with the vibes as good as they are fresh off an epic Big 12 Championship win, where Stewart obviously lost her voice from screaming so loud for her Wildcats:
2022 QBE Shootout Friday first-round tee times, TV and streaming info
It’s time for the 2022 QBE Shootout. It’s a unique event, with 12 pairs competing in a three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. It’s an unofficial PGA Tour event, but the winning duo will split the $950,000 first-place prize. The format is scramble, modified alternate shot and four-ball.
2022 QBE Shootout prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The last event on the 2022 calendar is the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla., which is once again being played at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a 12-team event across 3 rounds, with pairings competing in 4-ball, scramble and modified alternate shot formats. Below, we search for the best value...
Tiburon Golf Club to host second of three professional golf events in four-month stretch with 2022 QBE Shootout
Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, is in the midst of a busy four-month stretch. The Greg Norman-designed course hosted the LPGA’s CME Group Tour Championship last month. This week, it hosts the QBE Shootout, an unofficial event on the PGA Tour schedule. The tournament features 12 teams of two golfers playing 54 holes in a scramble, modified alternate shot and four-ball format. The CME and the QBE are played on Tiburon’s Golf course.
'It's Going To Be A Tough Year' - Golf Club Operations Director On Cost Of Living Crisis
Harleyford GC Operations Director Jack Slade admits clubs will need to be tighter in 2023 amid rising inflation
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Figure
The sport of boxing lost an icon on Tuesday. Per an announcement from his son, legendary boxing ref Mills Lane known by many for his portrayal in MTV's classic claymation series "Celebrity Deathmatch," has passed away. He was 85-years-old. Lane rose to fame as both a boxer and referee before...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: QBE Shootout to be mixed event | Rory reveals Sergio text rant | Screenshots of the year
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as we inch closer to Tiger’s return this Sunday in the latest edition of the Match. 1. QBE Shootout to become mixed team event. The AP’s Doug Ferguson…”Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson are representing the LPGA Tour...
