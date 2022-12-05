Like any real-deal handicapper, Kelly Stewart, better known as Kelly in Vegas, likes to get in her football bets early. Closing-line value, ever heard of it?. The one time of year you can screw yourself on CLV, however, is Bowl Season, especially now that opt-outs are becoming the norm and more and more players are entering the transfer portal immediately after the regular season ends. That team you got at -3.5 when the schedule came out might end up being a six-point underdog by kickoff, which is never a good sign. Stewart has already gotten in one early bet on her Alma Mater, Kansas State, against the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve. How could she not with the vibes as good as they are fresh off an epic Big 12 Championship win, where Stewart obviously lost her voice from screaming so loud for her Wildcats:

2 HOURS AGO