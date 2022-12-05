ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

WCTV wraps up the 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day

The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. Brownsville Preparatory Institute, Brownsville Cares and Shares 2nd Annual Toy Drive. Victim's father speaks out a month after Half Time liquor store shooting. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Marianna woman arrested for alleged constitutional amendment petition scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Marianna woman is accused of submitting fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office. FDLE reported Friday that agents arrested 60-year-old Kattie McCalister on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kirstie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cairo Student Section wins 2022 Battle for the Banner

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The 2022 season marked the inaugural season of WCTV Sports’ Battle for the Banner. It was a great competition all year long, but Ryan and Dom agreed--Cairo was the student section to beat all season. Congratulations to the Cairo Syrupmakers on winning the 2022 Battle...
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Florida State’s Dillan Gibbons receives 2022 Wuerffel Trophy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Senior offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is being newly recognized for his work with the non-profit he founded, Big Man Big Heart, Inc. Gibbons was named the recipient of the coveted 2022 Wuerffel Trophy during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

