WCTV wraps up the 9th annual Red Kettle Takeover Day
The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. Brownsville Preparatory Institute, Brownsville Cares and Shares 2nd Annual Toy Drive. Victim's father speaks out a month after Half Time liquor store shooting. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:00...
FSU and FAMU Fall 2022 graduates reflect on their journeys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thousands of Florida State Students and FAMU students received their college degrees on Friday. Commencement ceremonies brought families from all over to the Big Bend. This semester nearly 3,300 students are receiving their college degree from FSU, of that number more than 2,000 receiving their bachelor’s degrees,...
Accident involving pedestrian shuts down part of Capital Circle NE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police confirmed an accident involving a pedestrian shut down part of Capital Circle NE near FCI late Saturday night. Police said the call came in at 11:27 p.m., involving an adult male. All lanes of Capital Circle NE from Industrial Plaza to Joel Brown Dr. were blocked for roughly one hour, according to TPD.
Marianna woman arrested for alleged constitutional amendment petition scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Marianna woman is accused of submitting fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office. FDLE reported Friday that agents arrested 60-year-old Kattie McCalister on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
Wounded TCSO deputy heads home, begins ‘long road to recovery’
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after being shot three times in an off-duty incident, a Thomas County Sheriff’s deputy is back home. TCSO identified the officer as Sgt. Frankie Rollins, and shared a GoFundMe page to help fundraise what is expected to be a “long road to recovery.”
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, December 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast for this weekend and beyond. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
In the spotlight: Parker demonstrates how to make cheddar sausage biscuits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker shared her Cheddar Sausage Balls recipe on Saturday’s Good Morning Show. 1 package Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix or any brand. In the bowl, combine biscuit mix and seasoning packet, sausage, cream cheese, and cheddar cheese. Mix until everything is incorporated. Shape the...
Local doctors react to Kirstie Alley’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The news of actress Kirstie Alley’s death grabbed the attention of many around the nation. Alley passed away from colorectal cancer, the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country. Doctors here at home want to remind people of the importance of getting regular checkups.
Tallahassee Commissioners vote to remove CPRB member involved in mug message controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee City Commission voted to remove a member of the Citizens Police Review Board who was accused of bringing a controversial coffee mug to a board meeting. Taylor Biro will no longer serve on the board following Wednesday night’s 3-2 vote. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
Cairo Student Section wins 2022 Battle for the Banner
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The 2022 season marked the inaugural season of WCTV Sports’ Battle for the Banner. It was a great competition all year long, but Ryan and Dom agreed--Cairo was the student section to beat all season. Congratulations to the Cairo Syrupmakers on winning the 2022 Battle...
New case management court meeting set for man accused of killing MaKayla Bryant
A new case management hearing is being set for the winter of 2023 for Khalil Ogilvie, the man accused of fatally shooting MaKayla Bryant.
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fundraiser has been started after a Thomas County deputy was shot twice in the head on Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back while trying to break up a fight at a family gathering, the TCSO confirmed.
FAMU Board of Trustees approves bonus, raise and contract extension for Robinson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees voted Thursday to extend university president Dr. Larry Robinson for another year. The board also approved a 3.5% raise and a 17.5% bonus for Robinson. He earns $436,436 annually, according to University officials. He was first named FAMU’s 12th president...
Florida State’s Dillan Gibbons receives 2022 Wuerffel Trophy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Senior offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is being newly recognized for his work with the non-profit he founded, Big Man Big Heart, Inc. Gibbons was named the recipient of the coveted 2022 Wuerffel Trophy during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN...
Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High student was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car. A spokesperson with the school district said the student was on their way to school a little before 7 a.m. when they were struck by a car. The incident...
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
Police review board votes unanimously to support member after call for removal
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A member of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board received unanimous support from her peers last week as she faced a call for her removal from the local police union. In a Monday press release, the CPRB affirmed its support for Taylor Biro, noting the board...
wfsu.org
Shots rang out in downtown Tallahassee early Tuesday leaving one person injured
Downtown Tallahassee had a shooting overnight. Police say multiple 911 calls came in around 1:30 Tuesday morning after shots were fired in the 300 block of West College Avenue near Kleman Plaza. Officers say an argument turned into a brawl involving an unknown number of people. One victim has non-life-threatening...
