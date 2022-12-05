In the next five years, we will see two new nations added to the list of top ten economies with some shifts in positions. According to 2022 estimates, Russia and Italy are the ninth and tenth largest economies in the world, respectively. However, it is projected that Italy will move out of the top ten in 2023 while Russia exits by 2025, making way for two new entrants to the list. In 2022, 66% of the world’s GDP of $101.67 trillion is contributed by the top ten economies, and by 2027, this percentage is projected to be 67% for a GDP of $130.84 trillion.

