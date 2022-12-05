Read full article on original website
The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%
China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
Rouble hovers near 63 vs dollar as oil price cap weighs
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble hovered near 63 versus the dollar on Wednesday after hitting its lowest level since mid-October in early trade, as the market assessed the impact of the G7 price cap on Russia's export earnings. The rouble was up 0.21% against the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX to...
Key Factors Why Equinix's (EQIX) Shares Jumped 20.4% QTD
Equinix, Inc.’s EQIX shares have jumped 20.4% in the quarter-to-date period compared with the real estate market’s growth of 6.2%. This global digital infrastructure company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $7.73, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19. The figure grew 11.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Coinbase Global (COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN has been in investors’ good books on the back of higher institutional interest, higher Monthly Transacting Users (MTU), improved average crypto asset prices and total crypto spot market volumes. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Coinbase Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the...
2 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch In December 2022
The natural gas industry has been steadily growing for the past decade. As more and more companies are investing in this energy source. Natural gas is a clean-burning fuel. This makes it an attractive option for investors who are looking for ways to add value to their portfolios. In this article, we will be discussing the various benefits of investing in natural gas stocks and why they may be a good choice for your portfolio.
Top Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
In recent years, the green energy sector has become an increasingly popular investment. As such, many people have become interested in hydrogen stocks, which represent companies that are involved in various aspects of producing, distributing, or using hydrogen as a fuel source. But what exactly are hydrogen stocks and why should investors consider them? Let’s take a look.
Top Analyst Reports for Home Depot, Diageo & Enbridge
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Diageo plc (DEO) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
5 Soft Drink Stocks Gearing Up to Grab a Share of Industry Boom
The Zacks Beverages – Soft Drinks industry is showing resilience on the recovery across markets, share gains in at-home and away-from-home channels, improved pricing and continued innovation. Accelerating digital investments also bode well. Companies are expected to gain from expansion into newer categories, including capturing market share in the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) category. Players like The Coca-Cola Company KO, PepsiCo Inc. PEP, Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. KOF, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST are well-poised on robust innovation efforts.
The 1 Crypto Under $1 to Buy Before the End of 2022
With nearly every crypto down in 2022, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been no exception. Cardano is now down 77% for the year and is trading at just $0.32. It is now at very real risk of losing its status as one of the top 10 cryptos in the world as measured by market capitalization.
First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.3%
NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), which makes up 2.46% of the First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,277,351 worth of NCR, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NCR:
Saudi Arabia signs Huawei deal, deepening China ties on Xi visit
RIYADH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns.
CAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $199.68, changing hands as low as $195.76 per share. Avis Budget Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Top 10 Economies in 2027
In the next five years, we will see two new nations added to the list of top ten economies with some shifts in positions. According to 2022 estimates, Russia and Italy are the ninth and tenth largest economies in the world, respectively. However, it is projected that Italy will move out of the top ten in 2023 while Russia exits by 2025, making way for two new entrants to the list. In 2022, 66% of the world’s GDP of $101.67 trillion is contributed by the top ten economies, and by 2027, this percentage is projected to be 67% for a GDP of $130.84 trillion.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:. OFS Capital OFS: This closed-end, non-diversified investment management company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Dominion Energy Inc Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Dominion Energy Inc (D) shares closed today at 1.2% above its 52 week low of $57.32, giving the company a market cap of $48B. The stock is currently down 23.2% year-to-date, down 18.8% over the past 12 months, and down 15.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
The Ultra-Contrarian Case for Investing in Solana Right Now
By nearly any metric, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been one of the worst performers in the crypto market this year. Solana is down 57% over the past 30 days and 92% for the year. That makes Solana the worst-performing top 100 crypto over the past month, and the 97th worst-performing crypto year-to-date. In short, this is rock bottom for Solana.
Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.98, changing hands as low as $15.34 per share. Corsair Gaming Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRSR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
If You Invested $1000 in Crocs a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or...
Land on 4 Winning Stocks Using the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick
Trying hands at bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common practice. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
SL Green (SLG) Cuts Annual Dividend Rate to Meet 2023 Targets
SL Green Realty Corp. SLG recently announced a cut in its annual ordinary dividend payment on its common stock and units of its operating partnership from $3.73 per share to $3.25. This marks a reduction of 12.9%. Reflecting negative sentiments, shares of SLG lost nearly 6.6% on Dec 6 normal...
