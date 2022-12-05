ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'

Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Cruise has an incredible Christmas tradition his co-stars love

Tom Cruise is well known for doing incredible stunts while making action movies but what he’s less known for is his Christmas tradition. According to Glen Powell, the Mission: Impossible star will send you a cake every Christmas if you’ve ever made a movie with him. “Tom Cruise...
purewow.com

Hugh Jackman Wrote a Loving Birthday Tribute to His Wife of Nearly 30 Years on Instagram

Hugh Jackman, 54, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, have quite the Hollywood romance. The two performers met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli, where Furness portrayed the titular character. Jackman's 10-episode stint on the show in 1995 was one of his earliest roles, and it sparked a love between him and Furness, and the pair were married only a year later. Now, Jackman expressed how thankful he is for their relationship in a recent Instagram post honoring his wife's birthday.
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role

Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Cruise became so good at stunts he literally forgot how to breathe

We all know how much Tom Cruise loves to put his body on the line with his action movie work, and the actor has mastered at the art of performing big stunts in his films. Turns out, he got so good at holding his breath when making Mission: Impossible – Fallout that he ended up forgetting to breathe in his every day life.
Mashed

Out Of Bobby Flay's Restaurants, This One Stands Above The Rest

Some chefs find their passions early in life. For Bobby Flay, 17 was the age when he "discovered his culinary identity," according to Food Network. As the site explains, Flay began cooking at Joe Allen in New York's theatre district when he was just 17, and by the age of 25, Flay opened his first restaurant, Mesa Grill. According to Flay's website, Mesa's NYC location ultimately closed in 2013. Since then, as his website details, he has opened – and closed – a number of restaurants, including BOLO NYC, Mesa City, Bar Americain, Bobby Flay Steak, and Gato NYC.
Effingham Radio

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Making Her Dates Sign NDAs

Angelina Jolie is reportedly taking control of her dating life following her 2016 split from Brad Pitt. Sources close to the star told RadarOnline Thursday (December 8th), “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.”. The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole...
Mashed

The Sweet Reason Duff Goldman Started Happy Fun Bake Time

Food Network star Duff Goldman is known to make the best of amateur bakers' less-than-perfect performances in the kitchen. "You can totally do this!" he posted recently to his @duffgoldman Instagram, encouraging us to rewire our "find a bakery near me" mentality and instead try our hand at his Santa DIY cake kit, sold through his flagship Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. He promised that if we mess it up, we're not headed for the naughty list.
Mashed

Mashed

