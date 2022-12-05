Hugh Jackman, 54, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, have quite the Hollywood romance. The two performers met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli, where Furness portrayed the titular character. Jackman's 10-episode stint on the show in 1995 was one of his earliest roles, and it sparked a love between him and Furness, and the pair were married only a year later. Now, Jackman expressed how thankful he is for their relationship in a recent Instagram post honoring his wife's birthday.

7 DAYS AGO