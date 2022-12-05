Read full article on original website
Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'
Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise. The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals. "My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert. RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Says She's Been Asked to Bring Back Her...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise has an incredible Christmas tradition his co-stars love
Tom Cruise is well known for doing incredible stunts while making action movies but what he’s less known for is his Christmas tradition. According to Glen Powell, the Mission: Impossible star will send you a cake every Christmas if you’ve ever made a movie with him. “Tom Cruise...
purewow.com
Hugh Jackman Wrote a Loving Birthday Tribute to His Wife of Nearly 30 Years on Instagram
Hugh Jackman, 54, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, have quite the Hollywood romance. The two performers met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli, where Furness portrayed the titular character. Jackman's 10-episode stint on the show in 1995 was one of his earliest roles, and it sparked a love between him and Furness, and the pair were married only a year later. Now, Jackman expressed how thankful he is for their relationship in a recent Instagram post honoring his wife's birthday.
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise, 16, Bundle Up In Sweats & Coats For Casual Dinner In New York City: Photos
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise stepped out to grab some dinner in New York City on the evening of Dec. 4. The mom/daughter duo picked up food at Los Tacos No. 1. They were photographed leaving the restaurant, with Suri drinking a Coca Cola. Katie also appeared to be carrying the duo’s takeout food from the busy eatery.
Danica McKellar Is One Of The Latest Stars To Leave Hollywood, And Her New Home Is So On Brand For The Hallmark Alum
Danica McKellar is following in the footsteps of other celebs to leave Hollywood, and her new home is on brand for the former Hallmark star.
Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
John Stamos speaks out about Lori Loughlin after Varsity Blues scandal: 'She went to f---ing jail, man'
"Full House" alum John Stamos opened up about Lori Loughlin's college admission scandal on an episode of the "Armchair Expert," with comedian Dax Shepard.
Andrea Bocelli Has Been Happily Married to His Wife, Veronica Berti, for Almost a Decade
In terms of success as a singer, few in history can hold a candle to Andrea Bocelli. The Italian tenor singer and multi-instrumentalist has been wowing legions of fans worldwide for decades now, topping charts and solidifying himself as one of the greatest singing voices in the history of music.
Man who inspired Tom Hanks film The Terminal dies at the airport where he lived for more than 18 years
THE Iranian man who inspired the film The Terminal has died at the Paris airport where he lived for more than 18 years. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died just before midday on Saturday in terminal 2F at Charles de Gaulle airport outside the French capital, airport officials said. He had a...
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role
Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
EW.com
Sally Field reveals that Burt Reynolds was her worst onscreen kiss: 'Just a lot of drooling'
Turns out, Sally Field didn't exactly have a field day when it came time to kiss her Smokey and the Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. The Spoiler Alert star revealed that Reynolds, who died in 2018, gave her the worst onscreen kiss of her entire career while answering a fan question on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise became so good at stunts he literally forgot how to breathe
We all know how much Tom Cruise loves to put his body on the line with his action movie work, and the actor has mastered at the art of performing big stunts in his films. Turns out, he got so good at holding his breath when making Mission: Impossible – Fallout that he ended up forgetting to breathe in his every day life.
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’ has a great Hulu debut
Katie Holmes’ new romantic comedy “Alone Together” is now streaming on Hulu and is off to a great start. The film debuted as one of the streamer’s top 10 programs, with Holmes sharing some photos of the making of the film to celebrate the occasion. RELATED: ...
Out Of Bobby Flay's Restaurants, This One Stands Above The Rest
Some chefs find their passions early in life. For Bobby Flay, 17 was the age when he "discovered his culinary identity," according to Food Network. As the site explains, Flay began cooking at Joe Allen in New York's theatre district when he was just 17, and by the age of 25, Flay opened his first restaurant, Mesa Grill. According to Flay's website, Mesa's NYC location ultimately closed in 2013. Since then, as his website details, he has opened – and closed – a number of restaurants, including BOLO NYC, Mesa City, Bar Americain, Bobby Flay Steak, and Gato NYC.
Brendan Fraser praises Encino Man costar Ke Huy Quan for 'performance of his lifetime' in Everything Everywhere All at Once
From Adam Sandler to the Rock, Hollywood has come out in support of Brendan Fraser's Oscar-buzzworthy performance in The Whale. Now, the Mummy franchise star is paying the goodwill forward to his Encino Man costar and fellow awards season contender Ke Huy Quan. "I saw Everything Everywhere All at Once,...
Effingham Radio
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Making Her Dates Sign NDAs
Angelina Jolie is reportedly taking control of her dating life following her 2016 split from Brad Pitt. Sources close to the star told RadarOnline Thursday (December 8th), “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.”. The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole...
The Sweet Reason Duff Goldman Started Happy Fun Bake Time
Food Network star Duff Goldman is known to make the best of amateur bakers' less-than-perfect performances in the kitchen. "You can totally do this!" he posted recently to his @duffgoldman Instagram, encouraging us to rewire our "find a bakery near me" mentality and instead try our hand at his Santa DIY cake kit, sold through his flagship Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. He promised that if we mess it up, we're not headed for the naughty list.
BBC
Backstreet Boys Christmas TV show pulled after Nick Carter rape allegation
A Backstreet Boys Christmas special has been pulled by US TV network ABC following news that a woman is suing singer Nick Carter, alleging he raped her during a 2001 tour when she was 17. A Very Backstreet Holiday was slated to run on 14 December, but is no longer...
Mashed
