Read full article on original website
Related
Marry Me Chicken, Explained
The name says it all, Marry Me Chicken, a dish so good, anyone you serve it to will want to put a ring on it. But does it really work? And what exactly is this dish, besides the third most Googled recipe of 2022 (per Google Trends)? While the way to anyone's heart may or may not be through their stomach, we doubt that any dish, no matter how good, can guarantee a proposal.
Out Of Bobby Flay's Restaurants, This One Stands Above The Rest
Some chefs find their passions early in life. For Bobby Flay, 17 was the age when he "discovered his culinary identity," according to Food Network. As the site explains, Flay began cooking at Joe Allen in New York's theatre district when he was just 17, and by the age of 25, Flay opened his first restaurant, Mesa Grill. According to Flay's website, Mesa's NYC location ultimately closed in 2013. Since then, as his website details, he has opened – and closed – a number of restaurants, including BOLO NYC, Mesa City, Bar Americain, Bobby Flay Steak, and Gato NYC.
The Sweet Reason Duff Goldman Started Happy Fun Bake Time
Food Network star Duff Goldman is known to make the best of amateur bakers' less-than-perfect performances in the kitchen. "You can totally do this!" he posted recently to his @duffgoldman Instagram, encouraging us to rewire our "find a bakery near me" mentality and instead try our hand at his Santa DIY cake kit, sold through his flagship Baltimore bakery, Charm City Cakes. He promised that if we mess it up, we're not headed for the naughty list.
Courteney Cox Hilariously Jokes About How Real New Yorkers Eat Pizza
The U.S. is home to at least 31 regional pizza styles, according to Food Network, and there's no better place than New York City to start trying them all. Tied with Rome for best pizzerias in the world in 50 Top Pizza's annual survey (via CNBC), 'za lovers can find several types of the Italian staple in the Big Apple. However, the aptly-named New York style is probably the most iconic of the bunch.
GBBO's Nadiya Hussain Says The Secret To Chocolatey Brownies Is 'Coffee'
Trying to figure out how to give your brownies that extra chocolatey flavor you're looking for can be a bit of a puzzle. There are a lot of big mistakes people make when baking brownies. Using the wrong kind of chocolate is one factor that plays into poorly made brownies that lack a chocolatey flavor (via Food52). Or perhaps using an extra scoop of cocoa trying to really bring out the richness you're looking for, but it fails miserably. What can be hard to figure out is how to make it taste extra chocolatey without adding all that extra chocolate. Unless you're a baking expert, that is.
Chips Ahoy! Is Celebrating New Years With A Confetti Cake Flavor
When the holiday season descends upon us, more and more companies and brands capitalize by releasing new exclusive seasonal products. For example, Burger King introduced a new winter Whopper in Japan, El Pollo Loco has its "12 Days of Pollo" food deals for December, and DoorDash launched a new gingerbread cake with Carlo's Bakery. Additionally, Trader Joe's brought back its candy cane green tea, Wendy's has a whole slew of food deals for December, and Red Robin released new limited-edition holiday shakes. Popular cookie brand Chips Ahoy! is no exception.
The Matt Leblanc Coca-Cola Ad That Left Friends Fans Thirsting
Star power goes a long way when promoting a product — something Coca-Cola knows very well. Over the years, the esteemed soda brand has worked with actors, athletes, and artists to boost interest in its beverages. In 2013, Coca-Cola began a partnership with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in which she recorded several ads as a program ambassador for Diet Coke, as per a Coca-Cola press release. Swift was equally as excited as Coca-Cola, citing that Diet Coke "just gets [her] and [her] lifestyle."
The Former Olympic Star Who Sometimes Eats Chick-Fil-A As A Cheat Meal
What do Olympic athletes really eat? As you might expect, these elite athletes rely on keeping their bodies in tip-top shape. Taking a cue from computer programmers, they avoid falling into the GIGO trap – this acronym, which stands for "garbage in, garbage out," applies not only to data but also to physical performance. If you begin your day with a dozen donuts and a venti Frappuccino, it's likely you won't be setting any records later, but if you fuel up on high-quality protein and healthy carbs, you're off to a good start.
Wolfgang Puck Is Gushing Over His Newborn Grandson
Wolfgang Puck has enjoyed many reasons to celebrate over the course of his life. The Michelin star-winning chef has received the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award, has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame, and has his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (per California Museum). He is a successful restaurateur and one of the most recognizable faces in the realm of celebrity chefs. Puck's high-profile status has enabled him to rub elbows with some of Hollywood's elite. TV Guide reveals that he has sat down to chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Colbert, and Jay Leno and has made appearances on "CSI," "Frasier," and "The Simpsons." According to his website, he's penned a myriad of cookbooks, launched a successful line of cookware, and runs a catering company.
TikTok Is In Stitches Over Dolly Parton's Potato Rant
Country music star Dolly Parton is a beloved Tennessee legend who is known for spreading joy, most recently in the form of a TikTok video. Parton is more than qualified to discuss foodstuffs on her account, as she's actually pretty talented in the kitchen. A family-orientated individual, she enjoys cooking food for numerous family members. In January, Parton revealed to TODAY that she likes to whip up her milk gravy for her husband Carl Dean.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About Its New Salmon Rub Seasoning
The right seasoning used in the right way can spruce up just about everything a person wants to eat. Sometimes "everything" really means everything. For instance, when Trader Joe's released its Everything but the Bagel seasoning in 2017 it started a sensation, according to MarketWatch. While the mix mimics the flavors found on an everything bagel with ingredients like sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and poppy seeds (per Trader Joe's), fans have sprinkled it on all kinds of foods, including eggs, chicken, roasted cauliflower, and even toast with peanut butter and honey (via Reddit).
You Can Make Yourself A Drink Kate Hudson Named After Her Mom
Actress Kate Hudson has been in the limelight most recently with her upcoming movie, "Glass Onion," coming to Netflix on December 23, as well as audio from her film "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" going viral on TikTok. The star recently graced Sean Evans' "Hot Ones" online show on "First We Feast," where she answered pressing questions ranging from her start in acting to her take on what truly makes a good rom-com (per YouTube).
A Former Royal Chef Called The Windsor's Christmas Dinner Menu 'Boring'
Darren McGrady, a chef who worked for the British royal family from 1982 to 1997, has made quite a side gig out of supplying quotes about his former employers. Although it's been 25 years since he let the Kensington Palace kitchens (and nearly that long since he emigrated to the U.S.), he's never short of a few words on all things relating to the royals and their food preferences.
David Lynch Had An Elaborate Bob's Big Boy Diner Ritual
David Lynch is a man of many talents. This American filmmaker is best known for being a director of cult movies and TV shows such as "Blue Velvet," "Mulholland Drive," "Eraserhead," and "Twin Peaks," among many others. Lynch's movies are famous for contrasting the mundane things from our daily lives "with the shockingly macabre" world that lies hidden beneath idyllic white picket fences (via Britannica). Lynch is not only a director and a screenwriter –– he's also very prolific in other arts, such as woodworking and painting, which was the man's ambition very early in life.
Season 1 Of Snack Vs. Chef Saw A Hotly Contested Final For $50k
"Snack Vs. Chef," one of Netflix's newest reality baking competition shows, challenges 12 chefs from all sorts of different culinary backgrounds to recreate popular snacks, such as Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Pringles, Lay's chips, Oreos, and more, per Netflix. Additionally, the chefs have to make a unique snack that's all their own using aspects of the classic snacks mentioned above, and in the end, one chef wins $50,000. The show first premiered on Netflix on November 30, with eight episodes in the first season (via IMDB). Comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu co-host the show, while Helen Park and Ali Bouzari are the ones responsible for judging the chefs' creations.
Seth MacFarlane Gives The Rundown On His New Bear Fight Whiskey
Seth MacFarlane has just joined the extensive list of Hollywood stars with alcohol brands. Per Business, the number of celebrity-owned alcohol companies is higher than ever, with its growth coinciding with the normalization of liquor consumption. "Alcohol was always taboo, and many of these royalty agreements used to contain morality clauses," CEO of The Helmsman Group Mark Haas explained. "Today, alcohol doesn't seem to be the forbidden territory it once was. Celebrities are free to engage in marketing, and spirits [are] more lucrative equity territory."
Giada De Laurentiis And Her Family Take On The Old-School Pepsi Challenge
Ah, Coke vs. Pepsi, the age-old battle. Whether you are in a restaurant or on an airplane, most of the time, establishments will only offer one or the other. And while you might have a preference between the two, many people can't really tell the difference between Coke and Pepsi.
Stanley Tucci Weighs In On The Mystery Of Italy's Many Food Rules
Stanley Tucci knows a thing or two about Italian food — and about Italy and Italians, too, for that matter. Tucci was born and raised in Westchester County, New York by parents who had emigrated from the southern Italian region of Calabria. Tucci grew up eating his mother's incredible cooking and acquired, quite naturally, a great appreciation for taste, and deep and abiding (even obsessive) love for good food (via The Atlantic). He has famously remarked that food "is the first and the last thing I think about each day." (via YouTube).
Mary, Queen Of Scots' Prison Food Was Unusually Luxurious
Some have heard of it, some have experienced it, and some may have never even thought about it, but food served in prisons isn't exactly gourmet. On the other hand, it may not be as bad as the food you've seen depicted on TV-show jails either. Per Zoukis Consulting Group, prisons are required to serve three meals per day, typically consisting of a pastry or cereal in the morning, and proteins such as chicken, tacos, and hamburgers for the other two meals. To offset health concerns, the Federal Bureau of Prisons is tasked with ensuring prison food is safe to eat, even when it isn't tasty.
Aldi's Awesome Pan Is Back And Tempting All Of Reddit
We all know by now that many Aldi items have cult followings, for one reason or another. Some products, like Aldi's breaded chicken filets, are popular because they're quick to prepare and downright delicious. Other Aldi products, like Benton's cookies or Who Needs the Bagel? Seasoning, are popular because they're great dupes.
Mashed
148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0