Wolfgang Puck has enjoyed many reasons to celebrate over the course of his life. The Michelin star-winning chef has received the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award, has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame, and has his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (per California Museum). He is a successful restaurateur and one of the most recognizable faces in the realm of celebrity chefs. Puck's high-profile status has enabled him to rub elbows with some of Hollywood's elite. TV Guide reveals that he has sat down to chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Colbert, and Jay Leno and has made appearances on "CSI," "Frasier," and "The Simpsons." According to his website, he's penned a myriad of cookbooks, launched a successful line of cookware, and runs a catering company.

