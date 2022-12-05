Read full article on original website
Granby Ranch opens for winter season with new leadership
The first chair banner has been torn and Grand County’s second ski resort has officially opened for the season. Granby Ranch welcomed skiers and riders Saturday morning, Dec. 10, with freshly groomed slopes and even free coffee. General Manager Roxanne Hoover is in her first year in the position,...
Snow possible today ahead of a dry weekend forecast
The National Weather Service’s forecasts for parts of Grand County list chances of snow after 5 p.m. today, Dec. 9, with a 30% chance in Grand Lake and 10% chances in Granby and Winter Park. None of the forecasts predict more snow until Monday, with a 60% chance across the county.
Granby’s 2023 budget features several capital projects and safe estimations
In her last year as Granby’s finance director, Sharon Spurlin won the Finance Professional of the Year award from the Colorado Government Finance Officers Association. The 2023 budget she helped put together for the town features several capital fund projects and other items of interest. The 2023 budget also...
Opinion | Patrick Brower: Darn, there likely will be positive job growth in ‘23￼
The headline in The Denver Post said it well: “Colorado economy will cool next year, but it won’t freeze over.”. That headline was over a story about the annual yearly economic preview called the Colorado Business Economic Outlook from the University of Colorado Boulder. The Leeds School of Business at CU Boulder puts together this usually prescient annual economic forecast, which has been offered for 58 years.
