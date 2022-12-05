Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirms one dead, one in custody in fatal stabbing
UAS (Drone) Unit. Deputies say one individual was found deceased at the scene. After a ground search lasting approximately 1.5 hours, the suspect who ran from the residence was captured by HCSO personnel. The suspect, Sean Little (Born 1984), has been arrested in connection to the incident and charged with...
WDEF
Deputies arrest suspect after search at East Brainerd fatal stabbing
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening in East Brainerd. Deputies responded to a neighborhood on Safari Drive around 5PM. Officers found a dead victim inside, but are not releasing further details at this point. They say a suspect...
WTVCFOX
66-year-old La Vergne man missing, could be heading to Chattanooga, says TBI
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says they need the publics help in finding 66-year-old Gregory Cook. Cook is 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to TBI. He was last seen Thursday, and he was wearing a...
New details in Jasmine Pace’s murder revealed during accused killer’s bond hearing
In a Hamilton County courtroom, the family of Jasmine Pace came face-to-face with her accused killer and learned haunting details about how her body was discovered.
WTVC
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
WTVC
Man charged with criminal homicide for deadly stabbing in East Brainerd, says HCSO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man is facing charges for a deadly stabbing that happened on Safari Drive in East Brainerd Wednesday, HCSO says. When deputies arrived, HCSO says the suspect involved in the incident ran out of the back of the home into the woods to evade law enforcement.
WSMV
$5 million bond set for man accused of Chattanooga student’s murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The bond has been set for the man accused of killing 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student, Jasmine Pace, NBC affiliate WRCB-TV reports. On Nov. 29, 22-year-old Jason Chen was arrested and taken into custody by the Nolensville Police Department in connection to the disappearance of Pace.
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
eastridgenewsonline.com
December 9 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016749 – 4000 BLK Bennett Rd- Mental Health- Police were dispatched to the above apartments regarding a female party on the premises who was screaming racial slurs and acting disorderly. Police made contact with a female subject in one of the apartments, who could be heard inside her apartment screaming at no one. She was instructed to cease her disorderly ways.
Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud
A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
Man takes car from unconscious man, runs over him: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police still don’t know what caused a man to pass out at a Whitehaven gas station last week, but they say a thief took advantage of the man’s condition, stole his car, and ran over him with the vehicle. Investigators said Travis Brown, 38, was caught on camera pulling Julian Henry […]
WLOS.com
Chattanooga mother stares down daughter's accused killer in first court appearance Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The man charged in the death of a Chattanooga woman last month will remain in custody a few more days before a judge determines his bond. Jason Chen appeared in Hamilton County Criminal Court early Tuesday morning, but his attorney requested a delay until Friday at 12 p.m. for his bond hearing.
WTVCFOX
Crews on scene to fix gas main break in Decatur Saturday night
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: 12/10 @ 8:30 p.m. Jones Street is back open at this time, please use caution in the area as the gas company will be on the scene for a few more hours fixing the gas line. ____. The Decatur Fire Department is on the scene...
eastridgenewsonline.com
A Look Back at County Mayor Weston Wamp’s First 100 Days in Office
Friday marked the first 100 days in office for new County Mayor Weston Wamp, who is the county’s first executive to be elected from outside of county government. Since September 1st, Mayor Wamp and his team have hit the ground running on big projects and priorities ranging from a historic pay raise for law enforcement to increasing career training opportunities for students.
WTVCFOX
Driver trapped after leaf-blowing truck overturns in Hixson Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The driver of a private leaf-blowing truck is recovering after an accident left him pinned to his steering wheel Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says at about 10 a.m., the truck struck a pole and then overturned on its side in...
WTVC
$100,000 allocation from city and county considered for displaced Budgetel residents
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County is considering contributing $50,000 each to the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition for continued housing of displaced Budgetel residents. According to the city council agenda, the "Homeless Coalition" has disbursed funds to provide 121 rooms for families in hotels...
WTVCFOX
School board approves higher Tyner bid, waits for commission to kick in
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some much-needed improvements for one Chattanooga school will come with a higher price tag than originally planned. A project to build a new Tyner Academy was approved last year, but time might be running out for the work to get done as inflation drives the cost up.
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
WTVCFOX
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
WTVCFOX
"Retention is punishment" Tennessee NAACP brings awareness to affects with retention law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee passes the third grade reading retention law for the 2022/2023 school year. With this law any third grade student who does not pass as proficient in reading on one test means they fail the third grade and get held back. Members of...
