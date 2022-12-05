The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016749 – 4000 BLK Bennett Rd- Mental Health- Police were dispatched to the above apartments regarding a female party on the premises who was screaming racial slurs and acting disorderly. Police made contact with a female subject in one of the apartments, who could be heard inside her apartment screaming at no one. She was instructed to cease her disorderly ways.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO