Marion County, TN

WSMV

$5 million bond set for man accused of Chattanooga student’s murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The bond has been set for the man accused of killing 22-year-old University of Chattanooga student, Jasmine Pace, NBC affiliate WRCB-TV reports. On Nov. 29, 22-year-old Jason Chen was arrested and taken into custody by the Nolensville Police Department in connection to the disappearance of Pace.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

December 9 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016749 – 4000 BLK Bennett Rd- Mental Health- Police were dispatched to the above apartments regarding a female party on the premises who was screaming racial slurs and acting disorderly. Police made contact with a female subject in one of the apartments, who could be heard inside her apartment screaming at no one. She was instructed to cease her disorderly ways.
EAST RIDGE, TN
The Georgia Sun

Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for voter fraud

A Walker County man was recently convicted of forgery relating to a voter fraud case. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Walker County resident William Chase filled out another Walker County resident’s absentee ballot in the January 2021 runoff election after it was sent to a Post Office box at a voter’s prior address in error.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WREG

Man takes car from unconscious man, runs over him: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police still don’t know what caused a man to pass out at a Whitehaven gas station last week, but they say a thief took advantage of the man’s condition, stole his car, and ran over him with the vehicle. Investigators said Travis Brown, 38, was caught on camera pulling Julian Henry […]
MEMPHIS, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

A Look Back at County Mayor Weston Wamp’s First 100 Days in Office

Friday marked the first 100 days in office for new County Mayor Weston Wamp, who is the county’s first executive to be elected from outside of county government. Since September 1st, Mayor Wamp and his team have hit the ground running on big projects and priorities ranging from a historic pay raise for law enforcement to increasing career training opportunities for students.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
RINGGOLD, GA
WTVCFOX

USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

